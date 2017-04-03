TRS tries to influence media, says Uttam Kumar Reddy

Hyderabad: Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee president N. Uttam Kumar Reddy has accused the TRS government of trying to influence the media coverage of various events or incidents in the state.

Addressing an orientation programme organised by Telangana Union of Working Journalists (TUWJ) in association with Indian Journalist Union (IJU) for journalists of Suryapet district at Huzurnagar on Sunday, Mr Reddy said that the state government dislikes the liberty of press and considered it to be dangerous.

To buttress his argument, Mr Reddy quoted former prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru, who had said, “I would rather have a completely free press, with all the dangers involved than a suppressed or regulated press.” He said that everyone, including journalists, would need to play their role with complete honesty.

He said Telangana is a new State with its own set of good and bad things. He called upon journalists to stand by the poorest of the poor and highlight the problems being faced by all sections of the society in a transparent and fearless manner.