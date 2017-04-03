Nation, Current Affairs

TRS tries to influence media, says Uttam Kumar Reddy

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Apr 3, 2017, 1:17 am IST
Updated Apr 3, 2017, 2:45 am IST
Uttam Kumar Reddy said that the state government dislikes the liberty of press and considered it to be dangerous.
N Uttam Kumar Reddy
 N Uttam Kumar Reddy

Hyderabad: Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee president N. Uttam Kumar Reddy has accused the TRS government of trying to influence the media coverage of various events or incidents in the state.

Addressing an orientation programme organised by Telangana Union of Working Journalists (TUWJ) in association with Indian Journalist Union (IJU) for journalists of Suryapet district at Huzurnagar on Sunday, Mr Reddy said that the state government dislikes the liberty of press and considered it to be dangerous.

To buttress his argument, Mr Reddy quoted former prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru, who had said, “I would rather have a completely free press, with all the dangers involved than a suppressed or regulated press.” He said that everyone, including journalists, would need to play their role with complete honesty.

He said Telangana is a new State with its own set of good and bad things. He called upon journalists to stand by the poorest of the poor and highlight the problems being faced by all sections of the society in a transparent and fearless manner.

Tags: telangana pradesh congress committee
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad

Entertainment Gallery

Parents and friends of late TV actress Pratyusha Banerjee came together to pay tribute to her and also launch her last short film on Saturday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Parents, friends remember Pratyusha Banerjee on first death anniversary
After controversially quitting the 'Kapil Sharma Show' after his spat with Kapil Sharma, Sunil Grover brought his popular characters from the show on the grand finale of 'Indian Idol' that was shot on Saturday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

After quitting Kapil's show, Sunil brings popular characters to Indian Idol
When it comes to being sartorially on point, no one can beat our Bollywood stars. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Aamir, Sonakshi, Shraddha, others are the quintessential style icons
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and family hosted a dinner for well wishers on Thursday in memory of her late father Krishnaraj Rai, who passed away on March 18. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, family host dinner in memory of father
Several Bollywood stars attended the AsiaSpa Awards held in Mumbai on Thursday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Jacqueline, Rekha, Aditi, other stars look stunning at awards show
A special prayer meet was held in memory of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's father Krishnaraj Rai, who passed away earlier this month, on Thursday where the Bachchan and Rai family members were present. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Aishwarya, Aaradhya and Abhishek pay tribute to Krishnaraj Rai at prayer meet
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Video: North eastern girl's witty take on being stereotyped in North India

Miss Imsong hits out at stereotypes (Photo: YouTube)
 

Sanjay Gupta takes 'Karma' jibe at SRK, deletes tweet after getting trolled

Sanjay Gupta had questioned why Shah Rukh wanted to restrict his own film's business during the 'Raees' versus 'Kaabil' clash.
 

Video: Deadly snake's bid to eat porcupine leaves it squirming in pain

The video is too painful to watch (Photo: YouTube)
 

Watching porn before the first date increases chances of success

Sharing personal information makes the other person reciprocate (Photo: YouTube)
 

Simple technique involving yoga helps women achieve a 'super orgasm'

Scientists have come up with simple yet effective tips (Photo: YouTube)
 

IPL 2017: Virat Kohli's availability to be assessed in second week of April

The BCCI said Virat Kohli will undergo rehabilitation for the shoulder injury sustained during the Ranchi Test. (Photo: BCCI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Karnataka: Curb crimes, win people’s trust, says CM Siddaramaiah to police

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Home Minister Dr.G.Parameshwar during the Police Flag Day at KSRP Ground in Koramangala in the city on Sunday.(Photo: DC)

JEE test: Maths paper lengthy, claim students

Overall Maths paper was difficult when compared with the last four years. Problems related to simplifications were lengthy.(Representational Image)

Telangana: 9-yr-old visits indo-pak border, praises jawans

Nine-year-old Ravikar Reddy from Telangana who visited the Indo-Pakistan border and interacted with BSF jawans, seen with BSF director general K.K. Sharma

Hyderabad sees nights as the new ‘peak hour’

Private buses mostly start at about 10 pm from Gachibowli or Kukatpally junction and pass through these major bottlenecks.(Photo: DC/Representational Image)

Hyderabad: Motorists sweat it out at Kothaguda junction

A view of the blocked Kothaguda junction Hafizpet flyover road.
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham