Nation, Current Affairs

Kerala BJP candidate says beef remark distorted, party seeks explanation

PTI
Published Apr 3, 2017, 3:19 pm IST
Updated Apr 3, 2017, 3:23 pm IST
Amidst hectic electioneering, he said that his words have been distorted and what he meant was providing quality food to the people.
BJP Malappuram bypoll candidate Sreeprakash
 BJP Malappuram bypoll candidate Sreeprakash

Thiruvananthapuram: A day after kicking up a storm with his "quality beef" remark, Sreeprakash, the BJP candidate in the Malappuram by-poll on Monday made it clear that he was against cow slaughter.

He further said that he stood by the party's national policy on the matter, even as the state leadership said a clarification would be sought from him.

Sreeprakash had reportedly said in Malappuram on Sunday that he would offer "quality beef" in the district if voted to Parliament in the April 12 by-poll and that slaughterhouses would be made air-conditioned to ensure the quality of meat.

Amidst hectic electioneering, he said that his words have been distorted and what he meant was providing quality food to the people.

"My words have been distorted. I am against cow slaughter. The abattoirs that have been shut in Uttar Pradesh were illegal. What I meant was quality food should be provided to the people," Sreeprakash said, adding that it was up to the Kerala government to decide whether or not to ban beef.

Meanwhile, an embarrassed state BJP leadership distanced itself from the controversial statement of Sreeprakash and said a clarification would be sought from him.

"I do not know what exactly he has said but I will ask him about it. I am on my way to Malappuram," Kerala BJP president Kummanam Rajasekharan said.

"We do not have a separate stand on the issue. We (state leadership) go by the national party policy. However, I need to know what the candidate has exactly said. What I understand is that he talked about modernising the abattoirs," he added.

There are several slaughterhouses functioning illegally, Rajasekharan said, adding that Sreeprakash had talked about efforts to legalise and modernise them.

"Food is a matter of individual preference. People follow different food habits in Kerala. It is not an issue to be discussed at the time of elections," he said.

Tags: sreeprakash, beef, bjp
Location: India, Kerala, Thiruvananthapuram (Trivandrum

Lifestyle Gallery

Eiswelt Gelato in Westminster are the founders of animal shaped gelatos that inspired by cartoon characters too. (Photo: Instagram/Eiswelt Gelato)

These ice creams with a twist will brighten your day
Sebastian, a French bulldog and Luna, a Pomeranian became a couple a while back but their recent engagement photoshoot gives love a whole new meaning because they are so much in love. (Photo: Instagram/sebastianlovesluna)

This engagement photoshoot of two dogs is just adorable
Creative photographer Rich McCor takes his penchant for travelling and art by creating amusing papercuts for famous structures and locations in the world. (Photo: Instagram/paperboyo)

Photographer gives popular destinations an artistic touch with paper cutouts
The Humane Society International's Director of Companion Animals and Engagement rescued 48 dogs from a South Korean meat farm recently and have given them new homes. (Photo: AP)

Adorable dogs rescued from meat farms are given new homes
Intricate rangoli designs in the streets and on doorsteps are a part of the traditional festivities on this annual event (Photo: Debashish Dey)

'Gudi Padwa' celebrations create a vibrant milieu of tradition in Mumbai
Most Balinese practice self-reflection and stay at home to observe the quiet holiday (Photo: AP)

Indonesians mark Balinese Hindu New Year with day of silence on Nyepi
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Rio Olympics bronze medallist Sakshi Malik ties knot with wrestler Satyawart Kadian

Rio Olympics bronze medallist wrestler Sakshi Malik got married to grappler Satyawart Kadian in a grand wedding ceremony in Rohtak. (Photo: PTI)
 

Here’s how you can find out who has deleted you from Facebook

(Representational image)
 

Delhi Daredevils’ Angelo Mathews likely to miss start of IPL

Angelo Mathews has been ruled out of the upcoming Twenty20 series against Bangladesh and is likely to miss the start of IPL. (Photo: AP)
 

This part of the body is an equivalent of the G-spot in men

The points are not known by many women (Photo: YouTube)
 

Pornstar sparks outrage after sharing porn video shot in graveyard

The pornstar may face jail under Mexican law (Photo: Instagram)
 

Watch: Has The Mummy trailer validated Tom Cruise's Van Helsing role rumours?

Screengrabs from the trailer.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

TN: Action taken in 141 out of 145 poll code violation cases in RK Nagar

Representational image (Photo: File)

Aircel-Maxis case: ED files status report in SC stating Chidambaram’s role

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram (Photo: PTI)

Highway projects worth Rs 7000 cr to be started in 2 years in J-K: Gadkari

Union minister Nitin Gadkari (Photo: File)

Ishrat Jahan case: SC allows Gujarat govt to accept DGP Pandey's offer to stepdown

Gujarat DGP P P Pandey

No urgent hearing on plea seeking ban on tainted leaders contesting polls: SC

The Supreme Court of India (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham