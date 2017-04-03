Kerala: 21-yr-old girl held under POCSO for ‘sexual assault’ on minor boy

The woman, who hails from Ernakulam, was produced before the JFMC Pala in Kottayam district and remanded in judicial custody. (Photo: Representational Image)

Kottayam: A 21-year-old girl was arrested under the Prevention of Children against Sexual Offence act (POCSO) for staying with her minor lover at his house in Kottayam district of Kerala.

The arrest was made on a complaint lodged by the 17-year-old boy's mother, that her son was sexually assaulted by the girl.

Acting on the complaint, Ramapuram Police went to the location and hauled out the duo by breaking down the door, after they refused to come forward on their own.

The woman, who hails from Ernakulam, was produced before the JFMC Pala in Kottayam district and remanded in judicial custody.

The minor boy was taken to Juvenile Justice Board.

It is said that their relationship was built up by regular contacts through Facebook.

Further details are awaited.