IISc Bangalore best university in India, IIT Madras top engg school: Govt

New Delhi: Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bangalore is the best university in India, according to government rankings of educational institutions released today.

While Delhi’s Miranda House was ranked as the best college in the country, Chennai’s Loyola College was second, while Sri Ram College ranked third.

IT-Madras was the top engineering school while Jamia Hamdard was judged the best pharmacy institute.

Delhi’s Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), so often in the eye of the storm recently, was declared the second best university, while Benares Hindu University (BHU) came third.

IIM Ahmedabad was ranked as the best management college in India.

7 IITs have been ranked among the top 10 institutions in the country.

In a dig at the left-leaning institutions, HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar said, “JNU and Jadavpur haven’t got a good ranking for raising slogans in favour of Afzal Guru but for doing good work.”

The rankings are crucial because government funding for institutions is dependent on them, reports said.