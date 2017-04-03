Nation, Current Affairs

IISc Bangalore best university in India, IIT Madras top engg school: Govt

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Apr 3, 2017, 2:49 pm IST
Updated Apr 3, 2017, 3:07 pm IST
In rankings released by the government, Delhi’s JNU was the second best university, and Benares Hindu University was third.
IISc Bangalore (Photo: Facebook)
 IISc Bangalore (Photo: Facebook)

New Delhi: Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bangalore is the best university in India, according to government rankings of educational institutions released today.

While Delhi’s Miranda House was ranked as the best college in the country, Chennai’s Loyola College was second, while Sri Ram College ranked third.

IT-Madras was the top engineering school while Jamia Hamdard was judged the best pharmacy institute.

Delhi’s Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), so often in the eye of the storm recently, was declared the second best university, while Benares Hindu University (BHU) came third.

IIM Ahmedabad was ranked as the best management college in India.

7 IITs have been ranked among the top 10 institutions in the country.

In a dig at the left-leaning institutions, HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar said, “JNU and Jadavpur haven’t got a good ranking for raising slogans in favour of Afzal Guru but for doing good work.”

The rankings are crucial because government funding for institutions is dependent on them, reports said.

Tags: iisc bangalore, iit madras, jnu, university rankings, college rankings
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Lifestyle Gallery

Eiswelt Gelato in Westminster are the founders of animal shaped gelatos that inspired by cartoon characters too. (Photo: Instagram/Eiswelt Gelato)

These ice creams with a twist will brighten your day
Sebastian, a French bulldog and Luna, a Pomeranian became a couple a while back but their recent engagement photoshoot gives love a whole new meaning because they are so much in love. (Photo: Instagram/sebastianlovesluna)

This engagement photoshoot of two dogs is just adorable
Creative photographer Rich McCor takes his penchant for travelling and art by creating amusing papercuts for famous structures and locations in the world. (Photo: Instagram/paperboyo)

Photographer gives popular destinations an artistic touch with paper cutouts
The Humane Society International's Director of Companion Animals and Engagement rescued 48 dogs from a South Korean meat farm recently and have given them new homes. (Photo: AP)

Adorable dogs rescued from meat farms are given new homes
Intricate rangoli designs in the streets and on doorsteps are a part of the traditional festivities on this annual event (Photo: Debashish Dey)

'Gudi Padwa' celebrations create a vibrant milieu of tradition in Mumbai
Most Balinese practice self-reflection and stay at home to observe the quiet holiday (Photo: AP)

Indonesians mark Balinese Hindu New Year with day of silence on Nyepi
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Rio Olympics bronze medallist Sakshi Malik ties knot with wrestler Satyawart Kadian

Rio Olympics bronze medallist wrestler Sakshi Malik got married to grappler Satyawart Kadian in a grand wedding ceremony in Rohtak. (Photo: PTI)
 

Here’s how you can find out who has deleted you from Facebook

(Representational image)
 

Delhi Daredevils’ Angelo Mathews likely to miss start of IPL

Angelo Mathews has been ruled out of the upcoming Twenty20 series against Bangladesh and is likely to miss the start of IPL. (Photo: AP)
 

This part of the body is an equivalent of the G-spot in men

The points are not known by many women (Photo: YouTube)
 

Pornstar sparks outrage after sharing porn video shot in graveyard

The pornstar may face jail under Mexican law (Photo: Instagram)
 

Watch: Has The Mummy trailer validated Tom Cruise's Van Helsing role rumours?

Screengrabs from the trailer.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

TN: Action taken in 141 out of 145 poll code violation cases in RK Nagar

Representational image (Photo: File)

Aircel-Maxis case: ED files status report in SC stating Chidambaram’s role

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram (Photo: PTI)

Highway projects worth Rs 7000 cr to be started in 2 years in J-K: Gadkari

Union minister Nitin Gadkari (Photo: File)

Ishrat Jahan case: SC allows Gujarat govt to accept DGP Pandey's offer to stepdown

Gujarat DGP P P Pandey

No urgent hearing on plea seeking ban on tainted leaders contesting polls: SC

The Supreme Court of India (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham