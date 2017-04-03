Nation, Current Affairs

Naidu expands AP cabinet, Lokesh gets IT; no Muslim minister included

PTI
Published Apr 3, 2017, 6:53 pm IST
Updated Apr 3, 2017, 6:59 pm IST
In the state council's maiden reorganisation, 5 incumbent ministers were dropped to include Lokesh and 4 other MLAs.
Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu with his son Nara Lokesh (Photo: File)
 Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu with his son Nara Lokesh (Photo: File)

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu on Monday allocated portfolios to 11 newly inducted ministers in his cabinet including his son Nara Lokesh, who was given the IT and Panchayat Raj departments.

In handing over the Information Technology and Communications, and Panchayat Raj and Rural Development departments to his son, the CM has followed the pattern of his Telangana counterpart K Chandrasekhar Rao.

KCR had made his son K T Rama Rao the minister for IT and PR in 2014 in his cabinet.

The CM finalised the portfolios of all the new ministers inducted into the State Cabinet on Sunday afternoon. The cabinet strength has now increased to 26.

With no Muslim minister in the cabinet, Naidu kept the Minorities Welfare and Empowerment department with himself, similar to what KCR did in 2014.

Besides the General Administration Department, the CM will also hold charge of "Happiness Index", which is neither a portfolio nor a department but an objective of the government.

On the other hand, Naidu parted with the Energy department and gave it to veteran K Kala Venkata Rao.

Another senior Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy was given Agriculture and Horticulture department while former journalist Kalva Srinivasulu has been made minister for Information and Public Relations. Srinivasulu will also hold charge of Rural Housing portfolio.

N Amarnath Reddy will be the new Industries and Commerce minister while Nakka Anand Babu will head social and tribal welfare departments.

The youngest member of the cabinet, Bhuma Akhila Priya has been given Tourism, Language and Culture portfolios while Paritala Sunithamma has been moved to Women Empowerment, Child, Disabled and Senior Citizens' welfare department.

Ch Adinarayana Reddy has been given Marketing, Animal Husbandry, Fisheries and Co-operatives departments while another newcomer Sujay Krishna Ranga Rao got Mines and Geology.

K Samuel Jawahar will be the new Excise minister and Pithani Satyanarayana, Labour.

Kollu Ravindra, as a promotion, was moved from Excise and BC welfare to Law and Justice and Youth, Sports, NRI empowerment and skill development.

K Atchannaidu too got new portfolios in Transport, BC Welfare, Handlooms and Textiles.

From Agriculture, P Pulla Rao has been moved to Food and Civil Supplies while Ch Ayyanna Patrudu got Roads and Buildings. Siddaraghav Rao was made Environment and Forests Ministers.

However, there is no change in the portfolios of the two Deputy CMs K E Krishna Murthy (Revenue) and N China Rajappa (Home).

Similarly, veteran Yanamala Ramakrishnudu will continue to be Finance and Commercial Taxes minister besides Legislative Affairs.

Devineni Umamaheswara Rao (Water Resources), P Narayana (Municipal Administration), Ganta Srinivasa Rao (HRD), Kamineni Srinivas (Health and Medical) and P Manikyala Rao (Endowments) also didn't see change in their portfolios.

In the maiden reorganisation of the State Council of Ministers yesterday, since the AP government was formed on June 8, 2014, five incumbent ministers were dropped.

Besides Lokesh, four MLAs of the opposition YSRC who switched loyalty to the ruling TDP-BJP coalition, and six others were inducted into the Andhra Pradesh Cabinet.

Tags: chandrababu naidu, ap cabinet, nara lokesh, k chandrasekhar rao
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Amaravati

Related Stories

Former Andhra forest minister Bojjala Gopalakrishna Reddy. (Photo: Facebook/Bojjala Gopalakrishna Reddy)

AP forest minister quits as MLA after Naidu drops him from Cabinet

“While I believe that I am moving for good reasons, I am sorry to leave...” he wrote in his resignation letter.
02 Apr 2017 4:09 PM
Governor E.S.L. Narasimhan

AP Cabinet reshuffled: Governor swears in 11 new ministers

The strength of the Cabinet has reached the cap of 26.
03 Apr 2017 2:07 AM

Sports Gallery

With the Boder-Gavaskar Trophy tied at 1-1, India arrived in Dharamshala ahead of their fourth and final Test against Australia, on Tuesday. (Photo: PTI/ BCCI/ Twitter)

In Pictures: Virat Kohli & co. arrive in picturesque hillside for Dharamshala Test
The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2017 player’s auction took place on Monday, in Bengaluru. A total of Rs 91.5 crore was spent by 8 franchises to buy 66 players, including 27 overseas players. Ben Stokes was the most expensive player at the auction, while Karn Sharma was the most expensive Indian. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 2017 auction: Top 10 most expensive players
Virat Kohli-led Indian cricket team extended their unbeaten run in Test cricket to 19 games and clinched their sixth consecutive Test series win after securing a 208-run win over Bangladesh in the one-off Test in Hyderabad. Here are some of the top performers fro the Test. (Photo: BCCI)

Top performers from India versus Bangladesh Test in Hyderabad
Yuvraj Singh famously survived cancer six years back, to make a successful return to the playing field. His prolonged career in cricket continues to give a lot of hope to cancer patients. (Photo: PTI)

World Cancer Day: 5 athletes who beat cancer to return to the sporting arena
Roger Federer holds aloft the Australian Open trophy.

In pics: The best of Australian Open 2017
Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

In Pics: The best moments from the Mumbai Marathon 2017
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Video: Boy jumps from plane to ask a girl out on a date

This one seems like a winner (Photo: YouTube)
 

'Not for money, it was a conspiracy': Malayalam actress on abduction

Two of the perpetrators have already been arrested and a full-fledged investigation is on.
 

Virat Kohli, Team India cricketers want more money despite hike in BCCI contracts?

Virat Kohli has demanded for a minimum fee of Rs 5 crore retainer for Grade A contract. (Photo: BCCI)
 

India Open: Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag, Anil Kumble congratulate PV Sindhu

PV Sindhu clinched the India Open title after defeating Carolina Marin in 47 minutes in a packed Siri Fort Sports Complex here in the national capital. (Photo: PTI)
 

IPL 2017: Virat Kohli, Chris Gayle, AB de Villiers join Royal Challengers Bangalore

Virat Kohli and Chris Gayle were seen enjoying a bit of a reunion at RCB. (Photo: AFP)
 

Rio Olympics bronze medallist Sakshi Malik ties knot with wrestler Satyawart Kadian

Rio Olympics bronze medallist wrestler Sakshi Malik got married to grappler Satyawart Kadian in a grand wedding ceremony in Rohtak. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Will consider making idli my favourite breakfast: Malaysian PM

Prime Minister Najib Razak was addressing Indian leaders during a luncheon meeting in New Delhi. (Photo: AFP)

Youth who pelt stones in J&K are in 'pain and distress': Mehbooba Mufti

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti (Photo: File)

After SC order, bar owners and hoteliers turn to state govts for relief

Representational image

Six DU colleges among India's top 10 in HRD ministry's ranking

Representational image

Coimbatore: TNAU students express solidarity with agitating farmers

Representational image (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham