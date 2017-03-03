RSS leader offers Rs 1 crore bounty on CM Pinarayi Vijayan’s head

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In an unprecedented death threat issued publicly against a chief minister, a RSS leader in Ujjain offered a bounty of Rs 1 crore to anyone who beheads Pinarayi Vijayan. The threat was issued by RSS pramukh of Ujjain Dr Kundan Chandravat at a public meeting organised in Ujjain as part of nationwide protests against the killing of Sangh workers in Kerala. While holding the chief minister responsible for the murders, Chandravat said Pinarayi had no right to live in this country. The threat was issued in the presence of Ujjain MP Chintamani Malviya and local MLA Mohan Yadav. CPM politburo condemned the threats being issued by RSS leaders against the Kerala Chief Minister.

“The RSS has reconfirmed that it spearheads the politics of violence and terror as has been clear in Kerala in the recent months,” the politburo said in a communique and demanded immediate action in accordance with law. CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury said the RSS had revealed its true colours as a terrorist outfit. Will Prime Minister and his government stop remaining silent ? "The silence of the government is an endorsement that emboldens the RSS to issue such obnoxious heats," he said. The video of hate speech went viral on social networking sites inviting widespread criticism against the RSS leader. When contacted Madhya Pradesh police chief Rishikumar Shukla said that he had not gone through the speech yet and would look into the matter. To a question whether action will be taken against the RSS leader as demanded by the CPM, the DGP said “let me first look into the matter.”

With the hate speech receiving widespread condemnation, RSS central leadership was forced to distance itself from Chandravat’s remarks."The Sangh does not support any form of violence. RSS has nothing to do with Chandravat's statement. We believe in protesting democratically," said National Joint Prachar Pramukh of RSS J Nandakumar. Meanwhile, CPM state secretariat called for state wide protests on Friday to demand the arrest of Chandravat. “This is the first time that a death threat has been issued against the chief minister publicly and that too by a leader associated with the ruling party,” the CPM said.

Excerpts of Chandravat's statement. “We don't want to submit memorandum but also issue death warrants to these Leftists. The chief minister is fanning hatred against RSS as he is afraid that the Sangh is gaining ground. He is picking and killing our pracharaks. They have killed over 300 RSS workers" he said. “I Dr Kudan Chandravat is making this announcement from this stage. I have property and that’s why I am making this announcement. Go and get me the head of Vijayan, I will given Rs 1 crore. I will give house and land to him.” He has no right to live in this country. Have you forgotten when 56 were killed in Godhara after that 2000 went to burial ground. You have killed 300 pracharaks and workers. We will garland bharat mata with the heads of 3 lakh Leftists,” he threatened.