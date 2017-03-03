J&K: Militants hurl grenade at security forces in Pulawama, civilian killed

Srinagar: A civilian was killed and a CRPF jawan injured when militants hurled a grenade at security forces in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir today, police said.

The grenade was hurled at the security forces deployed on law and order duty at Murran chowk in the district, 31 km from here, a police official said.

He said the blast resulted in the death of a civilian identified as Mohammad Ayoub Wani and injuries to a CRPF jawan Constable Daljit Kiran.

Security forces have been put on a alert and a manhunt has been launched for the militants, he added.