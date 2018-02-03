search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Telangana: Rats nibble on dead baby’s face, hospital denies negligence

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | INDULEKHA ARAKKAL
Published Feb 3, 2018, 12:29 am IST
Updated Feb 3, 2018, 1:59 am IST
The child had been unwell for two months but was not given any treatment. There was some marital discord between her parents.
Gnathi Kishan whose whose face rats and nibbled on.
 Gnathi Kishan whose whose face rats and nibbled on.

HYDERABAD: Morgues are not pleasant places at the best of times, but the ones in TS seem to be infested with rats and other vermin, disfiguring the bodies that have to be stored here temporarily.   

On Friday morning, the body of three-month-old Gnathi Kishan from Kowdipally in Medak district was found to have been gnawed away by rats, particularly her right cheek and leg, while her body lay in the morgue of Narsapur hospital. 

 

The body of 21-year-old U. Madhu, a housewife from Habeebnagar, was found to be similarly chewed up by rats at the mortuary of Osmania Hospital in Hyderabad on December 19.

The child had been unwell for two months but was not given any treatment. There was some marital discord between her parents.

Hospital authorities deny negligence
Three-month-old Gnathi Kishan from Kowdipally in Medak district died on Thursday while she was being fed. The husband alleged that the wife murdered their baby and so the wife insisted on a post-mortem.

The police registered a case under section 174 CrPC (suspicious death) and ordered a post-mortem.

Kishan and Surekha, the parents, residents of Bathukamma thanda in Kowdipally, say that there were no injury marks on their daughter which was duly corroborated by the police.

“Our daughter did not have any marks on her body. She was wrapped in a cloth and taken to the mortuary. I asked for a post-mortem only so that my husband wouldn’t say that I killed our baby due to negligence. I didn’t know it would result in this,” said the mother Surekha.

“We are yet to conduct an enquiry, but in a preliminary investigation it looks like a rodent that caused the injuries,” said a police official. The Narsapur hospital authorities have agreed to an investigation though they deny negligence on their part. 

It was clear that when the baby was brought to the hospital she did not have these injury marks.

The incident at Osmania Hospital on December 19 last year was found to be due to negligence and two ward boys had been suspended for not locking up the unit box in which the body was kept. 

Though the incident brought to the fore the need for pest control in government hospitals and the unhygienic conditions of mortuaries, no lessons have been learnt.

Tags: osmania hospital
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

ICC 2018 Under-19 World Cup final, India vs Australia: Live streaming, match-timings

Prithvi Shaw's (right) India and Jason Sangha's(left) Australia will go all out to finish the tournament on a high. (Photo: AP)
 

ICC U-19 World Cup Final: Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma's message for Prithvi Shaw and co

Prithvi Shaw and co have so far progressed to the finals with ease having outclassed their opponents in each encounter. (Photo: AFP)
 

Ibuprofen during pregnancy may harm fertility of daughters

Prolonged exposure to ibuprofen during foetal life may lead to long-term effects on women's fertility.
 

Giant balls of metal are falling from sky in towns across globe, locals baffled

The balls were 40kg pieces of the rocket used to hold reaction control system propellant or tank pressure gases. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

iPad apps on your Mac: Now a possibility

iOS 11 update was a major overhaul last year which brought AR features and also native support to AR applications.(credit: Pixabay)
 

Google removes popular gay dating app from its online store in Indonesia

Google declined to say whether it would comply with the government demand to remove dozens of LGBT-related apps. (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Fresh row over shifting Rameswaram ‘Teerthams’

Workers dig a new well near the second ‘prakara’ in the Rameswaram temple DC

Tamil Nadu: Female foeticide on massive scale detected

The Central team inspects a scan centre in Tiruvannamalai. — DC

Warangal: Jampanna vagu turns focus of congregation

A devotees offers prayers at Jampanna vagu. (Photo: DC)

M Venkaiah Naidu has darshan of Sammakka, Saralamma

Vice-President M. Venkaiah Naidu at the altar of Sammakka during his visit to Medaram Jatara on Friday. (Photo: DC)

K Chandrashekar Rao announces Rs 200 crore for Medaram

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao carries silk cloth for Sammakka and Saralamma during his visit to Medaram on Friday. (Photo: DC)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham