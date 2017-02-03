‘Operation Big Daddy’ by Kerala cops fails to check spread of porn

In a personal chat, the hackers said that many pages share nude pictures of minors aged five while several pages shared the photos of ex-girlfriends as revenge-porn. (Representational image)

Kochi: The Kerala Cyber Warriors have carried out an attack on the mushrooming Facebook groups dealing with online sex rackets, cyber abuse, revenge-porn and even child-porn.

They released the details of 59 FB groups or pages, which spread offensive materials on the Internet, and deleted the entire content after receiving a lot of complaints from Facebook users.

It may be recalled that ‘Operation Big Daddy’ launched by the state police last year to wipe out online prostitution and cyber-related sexual abuse cases has remained at its nascent stage.

The hackers claim that more than 10,000 such pages are active in Malayalam language alone which are growing though they are repeatedly shut down.

A 28-member team of hackers revealed the details of such FB groups on their official Facebook page. In a personal chat, the hackers said that many pages share nude pictures of minors aged five while several pages shared the photos of ex-girlfriends as revenge-porn. Even advertisements promoted by sex rackets were found.

“We received many complaints from Facebook users and so we started tracking porn-related groups. We were shocked to see pictures of children between the age group of five and 10. In other groups, some persons were sharing the location, number and the amount for online prostitution,” a hacker said.

The hackers added that revenge-porn was also rampant in Kerala. “When we hacked into the groups, we found that the same guy was sending his ex’s pictures to different groups asking the admins to post it and make it viral." The hackers later blurred his image and posted it on Facebook as a warning.