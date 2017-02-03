Nation, Current Affairs

Onus to check menace of paid news is on media: Election Commission

PTI
Published Feb 3, 2017, 8:57 am IST
Updated Feb 3, 2017, 8:57 am IST
'The media alone has the prerogative to control its content,' the poll panel said.
Representational Image.
 Representational Image.

Dehradun: The Election Commission on Friday said the onus to fight the menace of paid news and ensure a level playing field for election candidates is on the media only as imposing regulation on it would be an assault on free press.

"The media alone has the prerogative to control its content. Any external attempt to control or regulate it will be an assault on the freedom of the press. So the members of print and electronic media themselves should decide what falls into the category of paid news and steer clear of the menace," Director Election Commission Dhirendra Ojha said at an interactive workshop with reporters on media ethics in coverage of electoral process and the menace of paid news.

Asking media houses to be objective and factual in their reporting in general to provide a level playing field to all players, he said they will have to guard themselves against being used as platforms for promoting the interests of a political party or a candidate.

Media plays an important role in detecting cases of paid news and tilted or partisan news reporting, Ojha said, describing media an important stakeholder in the electoral process.

Tags: paid news, election commission, media, indian media
Location: India, Uttaranchal, Dehra Dun

Lifestyle Gallery

The La Candelaria festival celebrates the appearance of the Lady at Candelaria in Tenerife with dances and food. (Photo: AP)

Candelaria cultural festival in Peru
A Netherlands-based designer has been rocking Instagram with her incredible food-inspired fashion accessories. (Photo: Instagram/ @rommydebommy)

These food-inspired handbags will make your mouth water
In one of the most ancient carnivals in Europe, dating from before the Roman empire, companies of Joaldunak (cowbells) made up of residents of two towns, Ituren and Zubieta, parade the streets (Photo: AP)

Colourful images from one of Europe's most ancient carnivals in Spain
Donald Trump capping a pen seems very stylish to the President only because the Internet went all out with their photoshop skills. (Photo: Reddit)

Picture of Trump capping a pen made the internet go berserk
Chinese around the world are celebrating this year's Year of the Rooster according to the Chinese zodiac calendar (Photo: PTI/AP)

Kolkata's Chinese community welcomes year of the rooster
The Madhav Narayan festival is a month long festival where Nepalese worship goddess Swasthini and Lord Shiva. The women pray for a good husband and the others for their longevity. (Photo: AP)

Nepal celebrates Madhav Narayan festival
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

75-year-old Nazi submarine found off Azores: German research team

The discovery was announced Thursday, exactly 75 years after the submarine was scuttled by its commander following a clash with the British destroyer HMS Westcott.
 

Chennai: Live cockroach removed from woman’s nose

Dean Dr. Ponnumbala Namasivayam holds the container with the dead cockroach found in a patient’s nose at Stanley Medical College and Hospital on Thursday. Patient Selvi, head of the ENT department M. N. Shankar and Resident Medical Officer Dr Ramesh look on.
 

Now, free WiFi at Meenakshi Amman temple

Wifi flyer at temple
 

Snapped: SRK's son Aryan Khan steps out for a boys' night out!

The picture found its way on the internet and started to trend.
 

Indian storekeeper becomes Dubai millionaire

Padmanabhan is a regular participant in the millionaire promotion, purchased his winning ticket online. (Photo: Representational Image)
 

4-month-old baby becomes part of UK Brexit history

Britain on Wednesday moved one step closer to a final separation from the EU as members of the UK parliament voted overwhelmingly in favour of allowing the government to begin Brexit negotiations. (Photo: Representational Image/AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Turmeric price cheers Nizamabad farmers

Turmeric is being cultivated in large exapnses in Armoor area in Nizamabad district.

Top babu ‘stays put’ in Telangana, wing suffers

Interestingly, it took one year and two months for the committee to adjudicate as to where the services of the said officer are to be utilised. (Representational Image)

Chandrababu Naidu to finalise designs for capital on February 22

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu

9 private varsities in Andhra Pradesh get land

HRD minister Ganta Srinivasa Rao inspects the arrangements of the flower show on the eve of the Visakha Utsav in Visakhapatnam on Thursday. — DC

GVMC braces up for water problem

In 2016, pumping from the Yeleru reservoir was started in the month of January itself after it reached its dead storage. (Representational Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham