search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Queen of music MS Subbulakshmi's daughter Radha dies at 84

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | M HARITA
Published Jan 3, 2018, 2:18 pm IST
Updated Jan 3, 2018, 2:20 pm IST
The eldest daughter of T Sadasivam and his first wife, Radha was brought up by MS Amma whom her father married.
MS Subbulakshmi with daughter Radha Viswanathan. (Photo: YouTube | Kartheek Sharma)
 MS Subbulakshmi with daughter Radha Viswanathan. (Photo: YouTube | Kartheek Sharma)

Chennai: It is a picture that simply won’t go away. Of the two of them inseparable, till death did them apart. The mother and daughter were probably the most iconic pairing in the past and when the queen of music, the lovely MS Subbulakshmi, passed on, the solitariness of it all hit everyone who loved their music.

MS Subbulakshmi's daughter ( actually stepdaughter) and a wonderful artiste by herself as well, Radha Viswanathan died in Chennai on Tuesday at the age of 84. She had been unwell for a while. It is a passing away of the days that will never come back.

 

The eldest daughter of T Sadasivam and his first wife, Radha was brought up by MS Amma whom her father married.

Apart from being a very zestful person, Radha was a good musician and cherished every moment that she spent with MS Amma – whether it be at concerts (which she did for close to 60 years or just be her beloved daughter enjoying the love and care given). Constrained by the wheelchair due to many health issues, she looked and felt beautiful right up to the end.

After MS Amma passed away, bereft as she was, Radha concentrated on her granddaughters – Aishwarya and Saundarya-and their forays into music.  Said to have a memory that could remember the toughest of songs and notations, Radha was a storehouse of information about music and its history.

There is hardly anyone who has not heard their devotionals like the Vishnu Sahasranamam that has and continues to resound in many homes in the morning every day. Their voices sound like one and they probably were twin souls in two bodies. 

Radha was not just a musician. She was a dancer as well, having had her 'arangetram' at the age of 11. She has performed to packed audiences and was known for her 'abhinaya'.

Born in 1934, December 11, in Gobichettipalayam, Radha was married to Viswanathan and moved to Ahmedabad. But her love for music and the need to be with mother and lend MS Amma vocal support, brought the couple back, thus helping Radha to become part of the most famous duo in the history of classical Carnatic music.

Tags: ms subbulakshmi, ms subbulakshmi's daughter passes away, radha viswanathan passes away, classical carnatic music
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Monogamy may be taking a toll on people's mental health: study

While infidelity remains a leading cause of relationships falling apart, the distress and discord it causes in those that don’t can be arduous (Photo: AFP)
 

Android games could be secretly using the mic to track your habits

Some smartphone games could be listening to sounds using the mic and store your sensitive information.
 

Thala and Chinna thala are back! CSK to retain MS Dhoni, Suresh Raina for IPL 2018

After a two-year spot-fixing ban was imposed on CSK in 2015, Raina went on to captain Gujarat Lions (GL) while Dhoni led Sanjeev Goenka-owned Rising Pune Supergiants, before Steve Smith replaced him in the captaincy role. (Photo: PTI)
 

5 simple ways to lose weight in 2018

When we stress out our bodies or deplete it of the valuable nutrients it needs to stay happy and healthy, it is very easy to watch that weight creep back on. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Twitter goes wild at Donald Trump's most 'dishonest and corrupt' media awards

Trump has been at loggerheads with several US mainstream media outlets. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

IPL 2018: Virender Sehwag reveals Kings XI Punjab's player-retention plans

Discussing KXIP’s pre-auction player retention plan, team director Virender Sehwag said that the side has plans to retain a player and then use Right to Match (RTM) cards during the auction. (Photo: BCCI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Cong calls Modi 'Mauni Baba' over silence on Maharashtra caste clashes

Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge also said that a Supreme Court judge should be appointed for inquiry in Bhima Koregaon violence.  (Photo: Screengrab)

Goa: Navy's MiG 29K veers off runway, crashes, catches fire; pilot safe

Fire on MiG-29K aircraft being extinguished at Goa airport, after the aircraft went off runway while taking off. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

Karnataka cabinet approves bill mandating Aadhaar for govt benefits

The bill will provide for 'good governance, efficient, transparent, and targeted delivery of subsidies, benefits and services, the expenditure for which is incurred from the Consolidated Fund of India, to individuals residing in India through assigning of unique identity numbers to such individuals.' (Photo: File)

Oppn parties attack BJP over Pune violence; 'fascist vision', says Rahul

Clashes erupted when Dalit groups reached Pune to mark 200th anniversary of the battle. (Photo: PTI)

Upset over CBFC nod to 'Padmavati', Rajput outfit demands pan-India ban

Deepika Padukone in a still from 'Padmavati'.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham