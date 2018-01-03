Met DMK chief to take blessings: Rajinikanth after announcing political debut

Chennai: Days after announcing his debut into politics, superstar Rajinikanth on Wednesday met DMK chief M Karunanidhi at the latter's Gopalapuram residence in Chennai.

Addressing the media after the meeting, Rajinikanth said: "He is the senior most politician in the country. I respect him a lot. We have a very good friendship. I took his blessings as I am entering politics. I am feeling very happy after meeting him."

On New Year's Eve, Rajinikanth announced that he will float his party before the next Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu and contest from all the 234 constituencies.

During his announcement on Sunday, the superstar had also commented on the current state of politics in Tamil Nadu and said there was a need for a complete change in the state's democratic system. The 'Thalaivar' urged for a more honest and transparent system to emerge.

On Monday, Rajinikanth had launched an exclusive web portal - www.rajinimandram.org - and a mobile application to coordinate with his fans and those “interested in ushering in a welcome change” in Tamil Nadu’s politics.

Rajinikanth has been ambivalent on his political entry since 1996, when he openly put his weight behind the DMK and then fledgling Tamil Maanila Congress that helped the Dravidian party capture power with a brute majority.

After his appeal to vote for DMK-TMC alliance in 1998 and to defeat the PMK in 2004 failed at the hustings, the superstar kept low when it came to politics only to speak about it in 2017 after the demise of former chief minister J Jayalalithaa the previous year.