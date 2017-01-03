Nation, Current Affairs

Pak's statement on Masood Azhar shows its support to terrorism: India

PTI
Published Jan 3, 2017, 8:34 am IST
Updated Jan 3, 2017, 8:36 am IST
Pakistan's criticism of India came 2 days after its close ally China blocked New Delhi's proposal to get Azhar listed as a global terrorist.
Jaish-e-Mohammed chief Masood Azhar (Photo: AP)
New Delhi: Pakistan's statement criticising India's bid to get Pathankot attack mastermind Masood Azhar designated as global terrorist by the UN reflected Islamabad's "tacit support" to terror networks and its uneasiness in talking about it, official sources said in New Delhi on Monday.

Referring to Pakistan's comment calling India's move as "politically motivated" and "replete with frivolous information", they said the establishment was even scared of taking the name of Masood in its statement.

"They are even scared of taking Azhar's name," the sources said, referring to the kind of support terror outfits including JeM get from the Pakistani establishment.

Talking about India's move against the JeM chief, Pakistan Foreign Office spokesperson Nafees Zakaria in his statement did not take name of Azhar.

Pakistan's criticism of India on the issue came two days after its close ally China blocked New Delhi's proposal to get Azhar listed as a global terrorist.

"The 1267 Sanctions Committee related to ISIS/Al-Qaeda has rejected a politically motivated proposal by India.

Replete with frivolous information and baseless allegations, the Indian proposal had no merit and was primarily aimed at advancing its narrow national agenda.

"The dismissal of this proposal is also a rejection of the Indian attempts to politicise and undermine the work of this important Committee of the Security Council," Zakaria had said the statement.

China had blocked India's proposal to get Pakistan-based Azhar listed as global terrorist by the UN, citing lack of "consensus" on the issue.

In the last nine months, China has twice put technical hold on listing Azhar as designated terrorist which would have forced imposition of asset freeze and travel ban on him.

Tags: masood azhar, pathankot attack, china, pakistan
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

