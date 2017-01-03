Nation, Current Affairs

K'taka min Mahadeva Prasad passes away, 3-day mourning announced

PTI
Published Jan 3, 2017
Updated Jan 3, 2017, 12:31 pm IST
Prasad, who represented Gundlupete constituency, was a close associate of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.
Deceased Karnataka minister HS Mahadeva Prasad. (Photo: Facebook)
Bengaluru: Karnataka Cooperation and Sugar Minister H S Mahadev Prasad died of a massive heart attack at a private resort in Koppa in Chikkamagaluru district today.

Prasad (58) is survived by wife and a son. Local Congress leaders said as their repeated attempts to reach the Minister over phone and by knocking the door failed, his room was opened using a spare key and the body was found on a bed.

He was in Koppa to attend an official function, official sources said.

He had undergone bypass surgery few years ago. Prasad, who represented Gundlupete constituency in Chamarajanagar district, was a close associate of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

Calling Prasad's death as unexpected and shocking, Siddaramaiah said he was one among his closest.

"It is a huge personal loss to me and to Congress party. He was an able administrator and a clean politician. I have lost a close friend and a wonderful colleague," he said.

State government has declared one-day government holiday today and announced three days state mourning.

Prasad was a minister in the JD(S)-BJP coalition government headed by H D Kumaraswamy during 2005-07 and quit JDS and joined the Congress.

Prasad's son Ganesh said that the body will be taken to Gundlupete by evening and last rites will be performed tomorrow.

