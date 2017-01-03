Nation, Current Affairs

Hyderabad: BPL man deposits Rs 17 crore, Income-Tax dept grills him

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | KAMALAPATHI RAO H
Published Jan 3, 2017, 2:05 am IST
Updated Jan 3, 2017, 2:10 am IST
Income-Tax officers questioned the account holder about the source of income but failed to get proper information.
I-T officers said he is engaged in small roadside businesses in the city and he claimed someone else had deposited the money in his account. (Representational image)
 I-T officers said he is engaged in small roadside businesses in the city and he claimed someone else had deposited the money in his account. (Representational image)

Hyderabad: The Income-Tax department has found another big bank deposit and it is in the account of a depositor identified as being in the below poverty line (BPL) category.

Details of the person cannot be revealed as the investigation is at a preliminary stage. I-T officers said he is engaged in small roadside businesses in the city and he claimed someone else had deposited the money in his account.

The account was opened in a nationalised bank in the city in the first week of September, with a deposit of Rs 3 crore.

After obtaining an Internet banking account, the amount was transferred and withdrawn in a phased manner in the same month.

After November 8, Rs 14 crore in cash was deposited in the same account in demonetised Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 currency notes and the same was transferred to other accounts.

I-T officers questioned the account holder on Monday about the source of income but failed to get proper information.

An I-T officer said, “We are focusing on the account which got money from his account. Our teams are identifying the main accused in the case.”

