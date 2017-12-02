Sexual abuse of 4-yr-old: 'Mischief', say teachers; principal defends accused

Parents protest at GD Birla Centre for Education at Ranikuthi, Kolkata, on Friday after the sexual assault case came to light on Friday morning. (Photo: Asian Age)

Kolkata: Teachers of a Kolkata school, where a 4-year-old girl was allegedly sexually abused on Thursday afternoon, made attempts to lighten the situation after police arrested two physical training (PT) instructors in connection with the case. One of the teachers called the alleged crime a “mischief”.

The incident took place at GD Birla Centre for Education on Thursday. Abhishek and Mafizuddin lured the four-year-old girl with chocolates during the school hours and took her to the school’s toilet, where they committed the crime, according to preliminary investigation.

The teachers made the insensitive remarks on Friday when the guardians of others students were protesting against the incident outside the school.

One teacher laughed and said that there is nothing to do if someone is being “mischievous”, according to media reports.

Later, school principal Sharmila Nath issued a statement, where she tried to justify the incident, claiming that the vice-principal and other teachers were present at the school till 6 pm and no such occurrence took place during that time.

She added that the victim's parents have not formally complained to the school.

The principal also vouched for the accused instructors by adding that the victim did not have any PT class on Thursday and the teachers in question have been with the school for five to six years.

The alleged incident of sexual assault came to light when the minor girl’s mother spotted blood on her clothes. The child was also crying and complained of severe pain.

The girl told her mother that the physical training teacher had taken her to the washroom but could not narrate what happened thereafter.

Her parents then took her to a paediatrician, who advised her to take the girl to the police, Garg said.

The girl was admitted to the state-run SSKM Hospital late Thursday night and tests were performed to confirm the alleged sexual assault on her, hospital sources said.

Her condition was now stable and she was released, the sources said, adding that the investigation report has been submitted to the police.

The parents of the girl child lodged a complaint at the Jadavpur Police station, a senior Kolkata Police officer said.

On Thursday night, Abhishek, in his early thirties, was detained for questioning by the police after the victim identified him as “dustu sir (naughty teacher)” when she was shown the photos. He was arrested on Friday.

Following the incident, parents of the students staged a dharna in front of the school for around 15 hours demanding immediate suspension of the accused teacher and action against the principal for alleged inaction.

The representatives of the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education were apprised of the matter.

West Bengal Education Minister Partha Chatterjee said he is looking into the incident with "utmost seriousness".

"I have no words to condemn the incident. Strongest punishment should be given to those responsible for the incident," he said.

Chatterjee said that he had heard that such an incident had also taken place in that school three years ago and the school authorities should ensure security of the students.

Women and Child Development and Social Welfare Minister Sasi Panja said the child welfare committee has been asked to visit the school and the hospital where the girl was admitted.

"I just cannot think of what has happened in that school. The authorities of the school had assured three years ago that they will ensure safety in the school premises," she said.

West Bengal Commission for the Protection of Child Rights, Chairperson, Ananya Chakraborty said, "I have asked the school authorities why CCTVs were not installed there in the last three years, but they have no answer."

"They said it will be done this month. I am not satisfied with their answer," she said.