search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

AP govt creates BC-F group, clears 5 per cent quota for Kapus community

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Dec 2, 2017, 1:12 am IST
Updated Dec 2, 2017, 1:20 am IST
The quota will be confined to education, government jobs, and financial benefits.
AP Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu
 AP Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu

Vijayawada: The AP Cabinet has recommended five per cent reservation for the Kapu community. Kapu, Telaga, Balija and Ontari sub-castes are also to get five per cent reservations. A new category BC-F will be created for this same. The quota will be confined to education, government jobs, and financial benefits.

These reservations will not be applicable to political postings. BC communities will not be affected by this addition to the reservation quota. The State Assembly will discuss this subject on Saturday and a draft legislation will be sent to the Governor.

Tags: ap cabinet, kapu community, bc communities, reservation quota
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


Related Stories

Andhra Pradesh Cabinet announce allowance for jobless


ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Virat Kohli's response to Miss World Manushi Chhillar's question is winning hearts

At a recent award function, Miss World Manushi Chhillar asked the India talisman about how he continues to inspire many. (Photo: PTI)
 

Baby believed to have been aborted 15 years back found in woman's stomach

Since sonography wasn't done, neither the woman nor doctors knew that the baby was still there (Photo: AFP)
 

Sridevi accompanies daughter Janhvi as she gives first shot for Dhadak with Ishaan

The pictures of Sridevi, Ishaan Khatter and Shashank Khaitan shared by Manish Malhotra on Instagram.
 

Bus passenger arrested over smelly socks in Himachal Pradesh

The man alleges that his socks didn't stink (Photo: AFP)
 

Petty words, big heart? Trump donates 3rd quarter salary to fight Opioid epidemic

During his presidential campaign, Trump had announced that he will not take salary from the government. But as per the US laws, he cannot reject the salary due to him in his capacity as the President. (Photo: AFP)
 

Iranian teen undergoes 50 surgeries to look like Angelina Jolie

Executive producer Angelina Jolie arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of "The Breadwinner" on Friday, Oct. 20, 2017, in Los Angeles.( Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Hyderabad: Talks on Monday over fate of Gough Road

Gough Road

Senior citizens take Hyderabad Metro for fun-ride

Senior citizens and members of the Miyapur Walks Association on the Metro. (Photo: DC)

Hyderabad: Seized animals have no shelter

In rare cases animals are they sent to gaushalas. (Photo: DC)

Cattle smugglers opt for Telangana, Andhra Pradesh

Buffaloes being transported in a truck, in violation of the rules. (Photo: DC)

Hyderabad: Cattle being slaughtered without observing rules

Cattle on display at one of the markets. Centre has recently issued new rules which looks at cruelties done at these markets. (Photo: DC)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham