AP govt creates BC-F group, clears 5 per cent quota for Kapus community

Vijayawada: The AP Cabinet has recommended five per cent reservation for the Kapu community. Kapu, Telaga, Balija and Ontari sub-castes are also to get five per cent reservations. A new category BC-F will be created for this same. The quota will be confined to education, government jobs, and financial benefits.

These reservations will not be applicable to political postings. BC communities will not be affected by this addition to the reservation quota. The State Assembly will discuss this subject on Saturday and a draft legislation will be sent to the Governor.