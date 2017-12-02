After Global Entrepreneurship Summit, streets in Hyderabad IT corridor go dark

The streets were plunged into darkness as the streetlights were not functioning.

Hyderabad: The festive atmosphere that persisted in the IT corridor for three days, with colourful lights being put up for the Global Entrepreneurship Summit (GES), came to an end on Thursday night. The streets were plunged into darkness as the streetlights were not functioning.

As soon as the GES was wrapped up, the streetlights at Kajaguda Junction, the Old Mumbai Highway from Raidurgam to Sheikpet, the road from Raidurgam to Whisper Valley, Narne Road, Radhenagar, and the road from Raidurgam Makta to Lidcap, stopped working. Many colonies faced a similar situation.

B. Janardhan, a shopkeeper in Raidurgam, said that streetlights in the area had not been functioning since Thursday evening. “The situation in the stretch from Raidurgam Angadi Bazaar to Film Nagar Road is the worst. During the GES, officials installed additional lights; and soon after its conclusion, all the internal roads in Raidurgam went dark,” he said.