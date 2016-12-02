Nation, Current Affairs

Samba tunnel a mere 'rat hole', used by terrorists only once: BSF

PTI
Published Dec 2, 2016, 10:18 am IST
Updated Dec 2, 2016, 10:18 am IST
Ahead of the press conference, BSF played a video to showcase a tunnel to the media apart from the route of the terrorist.
A Border Security Force (BSF) person during a night patrol near the fence at the India-Pakistan International Border at the outpost of Akhnoor sector, about 40 km from Jammu. (Photo: PTI)
 A Border Security Force (BSF) person during a night patrol near the fence at the India-Pakistan International Border at the outpost of Akhnoor sector, about 40 km from Jammu. (Photo: PTI)

Samba (J&K): Playing down the detection of tunnel in Chamliyal-Ramgarh sector in Samba district after the gunning down of three heavily armed terrorist, BSF on Thursday said it was mere a "rat hole tunnel" used only one time by the terrorists.

"Militants had come out to this side via a tunnel on the night on the intervening night of 28 and 29 November in Chamliyal area. The operation was conducted there. Details have been shared with you (media)", Inspector General of BSF, Jammu Frontier D K Upadhayaya told reporters.

Ahead of the press conference, BSF played a video to showcase a tunnel to the media apart from the route of the terrorist, who came from Pakistan while crawling through the tunnel and place of hiding, where the three militants were killed by BSF during the gun-battle.

"We have given you the full details of the tunnel. There were various reports coming in the media about the tunnel and old profile pictures of some tunnels were shown which was totally different in shape and size," he said.

Upadhayaya further said "as per the pictures shown to you it is a rat hole tunnel and it is generally used one time, which opens up in a plain area. The area was ploughed two to three days ago. BSF and farmers were keeping a watch over the area.

"The mouth of tunnel was opened a few days ago and militants came through it. There were no tell-tale signs of the tunnel before this. To make you understand, so that no wrong news get published or aired, this is what I want to bring it to your notice", he said.

The tunnel is roughly 65- to 70-feet long, he said, adding that on this side of the fencing it is 35-feet long and other side of the fence towards Pakistan it is over 30-feet.

"The aim of the militants was to negotiate the fencing. Otherwise, they would have been facing the hurdle of the fencing which was not possible to negotiate. That is why they digged tunnel under the fence to avoid it", he said.

Replying to a question whether the group of militants that attacked army artillery unit in Nagrota on the same day, killing seven army personnel including two Majors came from this side, the IG said "I cannot reply to any query based on speculation. As I said such tunnels are used tactically one time. Once it used it gets identified immediately".

He said digging a tunnel without help of Pak rangers was not possible.

"We were prepared which is reflected from the conduct of our operation. We always remain alert as entire IB is sensitive for us".

Tags: border security force (bsf), rat hole tunnel, samba attack
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir, Jammu

World Gallery

Hundreds of Cuban exiles in Miami rallied on Wednesday for freedom and democracy on the communist island following the death of revolutionary leader Fidel Castro.

Miami exiles rally for Cuba freedom after Castro's death
Havana plunged into mourning Saturday and celebrations erupted in Miami at the death of Cuban revolutionary leader Fidel Castro, whose iron-fisted rule defied the United States for a half century. (Photos: AP)

Miami's joyous Cubans hope for change with Fidel Castro's death
Former President Fidel Castro, who led a rebel army to improbable victory in Cuba, embraced Soviet-style communism and defied the power of 10 US presidents during his half century rule, has died at age 90.

Cuban revolutionary leader Fidel Castro dies at 90
A suicide truck bomb killed about 100 people, most of them Iranian Shi'ite pilgrims, at a petrol station in the city of Hilla 100 km (62 miles) south of Baghdad on Thursday.

ISIS truck bomb in Iraq sows carnage among Shiite pilgrims
Tokyo residents woke up Thursday to the first November snowfall in more than 50 years. And the Japan Meteorological Agency said it was the first time fallen snow on the ground was observed in November since such records started to be taken in 1875.

Tokyo gets snowfall in November for first time in 54 years
Iraqi fighters battling to oust the Islamic State group from Mosul recaptured the Catholic Mar Behnam monastery on Sunday, allowing its priests to return. (Photo: AFP)

Prayers return to Iraqi monastery ravaged by ISIS
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Ranveer to take a break from Deepika?

Ranveer Singh and Deepika padukone came out of Mukesh Ambani's party hand-in-hand, rubbishing rumours of break-up (Pic courtesy: Viral Bhayani).
 

Confirmed! Salman bhai sips koffee with his brothers Arbaaz and Sohail!

Salman with his brothers Arbaaz and Sohail and the host of the show Karan Johar. Salman Khan's episode was one of the best from last season, admitted Karan Johar (Pic courtesy: Instagram/ arbaazkhanofficial).
 

Plastic and safe: Here are the options for cashless transactions

benefits of card with limit: Get all benefits that a debit card offers
 

Salman and Vivek ran into each other and it wasn’t pretty at all!

Vivek Oberoi and Salman Khan.
 

Has Ranveer Singh opted out of Zoya's Gully Boy making way for Varun Dhawan?

Ranveer is currently working on Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Padmavati,' while Varun's busy with 'Badrinath Ki Dulhania' and 'Judwaa 2'.
 

Cash strapped tourists and labourers served free meals at Gururdwara langars

Labourers left jobless get the same warm reception each day (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Rahul email hack server based in Bengaluru, IP from Scandinavia: report

Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi at Congress Working Committee meeting at AICC HQ in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)

NIA likely to take over probe into Nagrota, Samba terror attacks

Security personnel move to the encounter site during a gun battle with suspected militants at Army camp at Nagrota near Jammu on Tuesday. (Photo: PTI)

Judges' appointment cannot be hijacked, independence of courts essential: CJI

Chief Justice of India T S Thakur. (Photo: PTI)

Oppn meets President on IT Bill issue, labels govt ‘authoritarian’

Ghulam Nabi Azad, Leader of Opposition, Rajya Sabha, HD Devegowda, Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi alongwith a Committee members of 17 political Parties meeting with the President Pranab Mukherjee on Income Tax Amendment Bill at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi on Thursday. (Photo: PTI)

Exercises carried out with full knowledge of Kolkata Police: Army

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said that the Army was deployed at toll plazas in different places in the state without informing the state government. (Photo: AP/Representational Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2016 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham