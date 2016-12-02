Nation, Current Affairs

Note ban: Aircrafts arrive with Rs 2,420 crore in cash-starved Andhra Pradesh

PTI
Published Dec 2, 2016, 6:48 pm IST
Updated Dec 2, 2016, 6:57 pm IST
The cash was brought to Visakhapatnam and Tirupati, from there it was sent by road to all 13 districts of the state.
Chandrababu Naidu carried out an exercise last night to ease the cash scarcity and, as a result, the RBI immediately released Rs 2,420 crore. (Photo: PTI)
Vijayawada: A sum of Rs 2,420 crore arrived in two special aircraft chartered by the Andhra Pradesh government today even as Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu announced that the currency scarcity in the state would end by this evening.

An official release said the Chief Minister carried out an exercise last night to ease the cash scarcity and, as a result, the RBI immediately released Rs 2,420 crore.

"The cash was brought to the state on a war footing in two special aircraft to Visakhapatnam and Tirupati. From there, the cash was sent by road to all 13 districts of the state," the release said.

"The government made elaborate arrangements to ensure the cash reached all districts without any hassles. Fool proof security arrangements were made to shift the cash to the banks without even a third eye knowing it. The Chief Minister constantly monitored the exercise with officials till the cash reached the banks safely," the release added.

"Soon after a videoconference with chief ministers of four states, who were part of a panel constituted by the Centre, Chandrababu spoke to RBI Governor Urjit Patel over phone and explained the situation in the state.”

"He expressed serious displeasure over the persisting cash scarcity even after these many days and asked him to immediately send adequate money to meet the requirements in the state," the release said.

The RBI Governor promised to send Rs 2,500 crore to Andhra Pradesh at once.

Accordingly, Rs 2,420 crore reached the state today. Following the RBI Governor's assurance, the Chief Minister immediately made arrangements for special chartered flights.

Meanwhile, another official release earlier in the day said a sum of Rs 2,500 crore was brought to the state in special aircraft to Vijayawada, Visakhapatnam, Rajamahendravaram, Tirupati and Kadapa.

From there the money was sent to different banks, it said, quoting the Chief Minister as saying in a teleconference with bankers and state officials.

Tags: chandrababu naidu, cash crunch, demonetisation
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada

‘Clown man’ of Aleppo who entertained traumatised children dies in air strike

This undated photo courtesy of Ahmad al-Khatib, a media activist in Aleppo, shows Syrian social worker Anas al-Basha, 24, dressed as a clown, while posing for a photograph in Aleppo, Syria. (Photo: AP)
 

Rakesh Roshan to release Hrithik's Kaabil a day before Shah Rukh Khan's Raees

'Kaabil,' helmed by Sanjay Gupta, also stars Yami Gautam, Ronit Roy and Rohit Roy.
 

‘False is good’: 18-year-old Macedonian shows how fake news is done

Stories from USA Daily News 24, a fake news site registered in Veles, Macedonia. (Photo: AP)
 

'Not my image': Designer Tom Ford refuses to dress Melania Trump

Designer Sophie Theallat wrote an open letter last month urging colleagues not to dress Melania Trump. (Photo: AP)
 

Watch: Did you spot Farhan Akhtar in Arjun Rampal's Daddy teaser?

Screengrabs from the teaser.
 

Watching too much porn is causing erectile problems for 1 in 10 men

Too much porn is ruining young healthy men's sex life (Photo: Pixabay)
