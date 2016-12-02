Note ban: Aircrafts arrive with Rs 2,420 crore in cash-starved Andhra Pradesh

Chandrababu Naidu carried out an exercise last night to ease the cash scarcity and, as a result, the RBI immediately released Rs 2,420 crore. (Photo: PTI)

Vijayawada: A sum of Rs 2,420 crore arrived in two special aircraft chartered by the Andhra Pradesh government today even as Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu announced that the currency scarcity in the state would end by this evening.

An official release said the Chief Minister carried out an exercise last night to ease the cash scarcity and, as a result, the RBI immediately released Rs 2,420 crore.

"The cash was brought to the state on a war footing in two special aircraft to Visakhapatnam and Tirupati. From there, the cash was sent by road to all 13 districts of the state," the release said.

"The government made elaborate arrangements to ensure the cash reached all districts without any hassles. Fool proof security arrangements were made to shift the cash to the banks without even a third eye knowing it. The Chief Minister constantly monitored the exercise with officials till the cash reached the banks safely," the release added.

"Soon after a videoconference with chief ministers of four states, who were part of a panel constituted by the Centre, Chandrababu spoke to RBI Governor Urjit Patel over phone and explained the situation in the state.”

"He expressed serious displeasure over the persisting cash scarcity even after these many days and asked him to immediately send adequate money to meet the requirements in the state," the release said.

The RBI Governor promised to send Rs 2,500 crore to Andhra Pradesh at once.

Accordingly, Rs 2,420 crore reached the state today. Following the RBI Governor's assurance, the Chief Minister immediately made arrangements for special chartered flights.

Meanwhile, another official release earlier in the day said a sum of Rs 2,500 crore was brought to the state in special aircraft to Vijayawada, Visakhapatnam, Rajamahendravaram, Tirupati and Kadapa.

From there the money was sent to different banks, it said, quoting the Chief Minister as saying in a teleconference with bankers and state officials.