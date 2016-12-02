Nation, Current Affairs

My plane in air, Army at my door, fumes West Bengal CM Mamata

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Dec 2, 2016, 3:25 am IST
Updated Dec 2, 2016, 3:28 am IST
West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee alleges Central govt conspiracy to intimidate her.
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee (Photo: PTI)
 West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: The delayed landing of West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee's flight in Kolkata irked the Trinamul Congress which alleged that it was a conspiracy and a threat to her life even as in a late night development, the West Bengal firebrand stayed put at the state secretariat, saying she would not leave until the Army was withdrawn from the toll plaza in front of it.

Banerjee accused the Centre of creating a situation "worse than Emergency" by deploying army personnel at two toll plazas - at Palsit and Dankuni on national highway 2 - without informing her government.  

The Trinamul had earlier in the day, brought Parliament proceedings to a halt with loud protests in both Houses even as the Centre denied any conspiracy and said that aviation regulator DGCA had already ordered an inquiry.

The DGCA played down the move, saying that as many as three flights, including one carrying the West Bengal CM, had reported low fuel on Wednesday at the same time. Trinamul Congress' contention is that the flight was made to hover over Kolkata for over 30 to 40 minutes, despite reporting low fuel.

"It is turning out to be more and more suspicious because this kind of an ultra-authoritarianism is happening in many, many spheres," Trinamul Congress MP Derek O' Brien said, raising the issue in  Rajya Sabha.

The other issue that created a furore in the House was the hacking of the official Twitter handle of the Congress Party as well as the handles of several Congress communications departments a day after Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi's Twitter handle was hacked.  

