Nation, Current Affairs

Mamata spends entire night in office despite Army's removal from toll plaza

DECCAN CHRONICLE / PTI
Published Dec 2, 2016, 8:09 am IST
Updated Dec 2, 2016, 8:23 am IST
Before Mamata's press meet, journalists went to the toll plaza near Nabanna and found that the Army was no longer there.
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee addresses a press conference in Kolkata on Thursday. (Photo: PTI)
 West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee addresses a press conference in Kolkata on Thursday. (Photo: PTI)

Kolkata: After a high drama over "deployment of army" at certain toll plazas in West Bengal, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee decided to stay put at the state secretariat 'Nabanna' for the night, even after the force was removed from a toll plaza near it as per her demand.

"I am the custodian of common people. So I can't leave them insecure. I will stay put here for the whole night and observe the situation," Banerjee told reporters at around 1.30 am.

She stayed put in her office the entire night, said reports.

About her demand that she would leave the office only when Armymen were removed from the second Hooghly bridge toll plaza near Nabanna, she said, "These people may have gone. But they are there in 18 other districts."

Sometime before her press meet, journalists went to the toll plaza near Nabanna and found that the Armymen were no longer there.

A temporary shed set up for them was also removed. There was no official version of the Army about the removal.

Accusing the Centre of deploying the Army at toll plazas in West Bengal without informing the state government, Banerjee had refused to leave the office till the Armymen were withdrawn from the toll plaza at second Hooghly bridge.

The Army said they were conducting routine exercise with full knowledge and coordination with West Bengal police.

"Army conducting routine exercise with full knowledge & coord with WB Police. Speculation of army taking over toll plaza incorrect," the Eastern command said on Twitter. "Routine exercise in all NE states. In Assam@18 places, Arunanchal@13, WB@19, Manipur@6, Nagaland@5, Meghalaya@5, Tripura & Mizoram@1", it said.

The Kolkata police, however, said they have raised objection to this Army exercise due to security reasons and traffic problem.

"Army exercise at toll plaza was objected to in writing by Kolkata Police, citing security reasons & traffic inconvenience," the city police said on Twitter.

The drama unfolded in the evening when Banerjee alleged that Army deployment was done in toll plazas without informing the state government and described it as "unprecedented" and "a very serious situation worse than Emergency".

She claimed that people got panicky due to deployment of Army at toll plazas.
The delayed landing of Banerjee's flight in Kolkata irked the Trinamool Congress on Thursday which alleged that it was a conspiracy and a threat to her life even as in a late night development, the West Bengal firebrand stayed put at the state secretariat, saying she would not leave until the Army was withdrawn from the toll plaza in front of it.

Banerjee accused the Centre of creating a situation "worse than Emergency" by deploying army personnel at two toll plazas - at Palsit and Dankuni on national highway 2 - without informing her government.  

The Trinamool had earlier on Thursday, brought Parliament proceedings to a halt with loud protests in both Houses even as the Centre denied any conspiracy and said that aviation regulator DGCA had already ordered an inquiry.

The DGCA played down the move, saying that as many as three flights, including one carrying the West Bengal CM, had reported low fuel on Wednesday at the same time. Trinamool Congress' contention is that the flight was made to hover over Kolkata for over 30 to 40 minutes, despite reporting low fuel.

"It is turning out to be more and more suspicious because this kind of an ultra-authoritarianism is happening in many, many spheres," Trinamool Congress MP Derek O' Brien said, raising the issue in  Rajya Sabha.

Tags: mamata banerjee, kolkata army deployment, nabanna, toll plaza, demonetisation
Location: India, West Bengal, Calcutta [Kolkata]

Related Stories

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee (Photo: PTI)

My plane in air, Army at my door, fumes West Bengal CM Mamata

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee alleges Central govt conspiracy to intimidate her.
02 Dec 2016 3:25 AM
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said that the Army was deployed at toll plazas in different places in the state without informing the state government. (Photo: AP/Representational Image)

Exercises carried out with full knowledge of Kolkata Police: Army

Kolkata Police, however, said they have raised objection to this Army exercise due to security reasons and traffic problem.
02 Dec 2016 8:22 AM

World Gallery

Hundreds of Cuban exiles in Miami rallied on Wednesday for freedom and democracy on the communist island following the death of revolutionary leader Fidel Castro.

Miami exiles rally for Cuba freedom after Castro's death
Havana plunged into mourning Saturday and celebrations erupted in Miami at the death of Cuban revolutionary leader Fidel Castro, whose iron-fisted rule defied the United States for a half century. (Photos: AP)

Miami's joyous Cubans hope for change with Fidel Castro's death
Former President Fidel Castro, who led a rebel army to improbable victory in Cuba, embraced Soviet-style communism and defied the power of 10 US presidents during his half century rule, has died at age 90.

Cuban revolutionary leader Fidel Castro dies at 90
A suicide truck bomb killed about 100 people, most of them Iranian Shi'ite pilgrims, at a petrol station in the city of Hilla 100 km (62 miles) south of Baghdad on Thursday.

ISIS truck bomb in Iraq sows carnage among Shiite pilgrims
Tokyo residents woke up Thursday to the first November snowfall in more than 50 years. And the Japan Meteorological Agency said it was the first time fallen snow on the ground was observed in November since such records started to be taken in 1875.

Tokyo gets snowfall in November for first time in 54 years
Iraqi fighters battling to oust the Islamic State group from Mosul recaptured the Catholic Mar Behnam monastery on Sunday, allowing its priests to return. (Photo: AFP)

Prayers return to Iraqi monastery ravaged by ISIS
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Ranveer to take a break from Deepika?

Ranveer Singh and Deepika padukone came out of Mukesh Ambani's party hand-in-hand, rubbishing rumours of break-up (Pic courtesy: Viral Bhayani).
 

Confirmed! Salman bhai sips koffee with his brothers Arbaaz and Sohail!

Salman with his brothers Arbaaz and Sohail and the host of the show Karan Johar. Salman Khan's episode was one of the best from last season, admitted Karan Johar (Pic courtesy: Instagram/ arbaazkhanofficial).
 

Plastic and safe: Here are the options for cashless transactions

benefits of card with limit: Get all benefits that a debit card offers
 

Salman and Vivek ran into each other and it wasn’t pretty at all!

Vivek Oberoi and Salman Khan.
 

Has Ranveer Singh opted out of Zoya's Gully Boy making way for Varun Dhawan?

Ranveer is currently working on Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Padmavati,' while Varun's busy with 'Badrinath Ki Dulhania' and 'Judwaa 2'.
 

Cash strapped tourists and labourers served free meals at Gururdwara langars

Labourers left jobless get the same warm reception each day (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Exercises carried out with full knowledge of Kolkata Police: Army

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said that the Army was deployed at toll plazas in different places in the state without informing the state government. (Photo: AP/Representational Image)

Cyclone Nada passes peacefully over Karaikal coast, heavy rains expected

Fishermen near their boats as waves break on the cost of the Bay of Bengal in Chennai on Thursday. (Photo: PTI)

Andhra Pradesh not ready to buy LNG

Andhra Pradesh CM N. Chandrababu Naidu

Chandrababu Naidu says communication ‘gap’ led to flop show

Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu

Vijayawada girl dies in US mishap

In the preliminary investigation, officers determined the victim was crossing westbound Niles Boulevard and was not in the crosswalk. (Representational image)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2016 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham