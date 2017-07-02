Nation, Current Affairs

UP CM Yogi Adityanath’s agenda: Prune trees, ban film songs

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | AMITA VERMA
Published Jul 2, 2017, 2:21 am IST
Updated Jul 2, 2017, 2:21 am IST
In a first, the Chief Minister reviews preparations for Kanwariya yatra.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Aditiyanath with Takehiko Nakao, President Asian Development Bank after signing up of agreement between U P Government and ADB at Lok Bhawan in Lucknow on Tuesday. UP Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya is also seen. (Photo: PTI)
 Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Aditiyanath with Takehiko Nakao, President Asian Development Bank after signing up of agreement between U P Government and ADB at Lok Bhawan in Lucknow on Tuesday. UP Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya is also seen. (Photo: PTI)

Lucknow: With the onset of the Hindu month of ‘Saawan’ form next week, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has made his agenda clear.

The Chief Minister ordered pruning of ‘gular’ (cluster fig) trees on Kanwariya routes since the shadow of these trees is considered inauspicious among Hindus.

This is for the first time that such a decision has been taken by a Chief Minister. Acharya Chintamani Joshi of Sanskrit Degree College, said that gular, in fact, is known for its medicinal properties. “Maybe the Chief Minister ordered pruning of these trees because they grow very dense,” he added.

In another interesting development, the Chief Minister held a meeting to review preparations for the Kanwariya yatra — the first ever held by a Chief Minister in the state  — and directed all district magistrates to ensure that no film songs or vulgar songs are played during the yatra. The Chief Minister said that only bhajans would be allowed to be played by ‘kanwariyas’. The kanwariyas are Shiva devotees who travel on foot to various temples during Saawan, carrying water from the Ganga as offering to Lord Shiva.

Seven districts in western UP, namely, Meerut, Hapur, Ghaziabad, Baghpat, Muzaffarnagar, Shamli and Saharanpur are known to be susceptible to communal violence during the Kanwariya yatras. Meanwhile, the UP forest department—in keeping with the Chief Minister’s agenda—has decided to plant 27 varieties of trees mentioned in astrological, mythological, ‘tantrik’ and ayurvedic scriptures, besides those mentioned in the Quran, Bible and Guru Granth Sahib. 

Nine pamphlets, mentioning significance of trees in different religions were earlier printed by the forest department.

A pamphlet on ‘Masihi-Vatika’ based on the Bible “hails” fig, poplar, castor-oil trees and describes their virtues. 

Tags: yogi adityanath, kanwariya yatra, meerut, hapur
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow

 




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Apple announces winners of the 10th iPhone Photography Awards

With thousands of pictures carrying multiple stories from around the world, Apple chose some of the most distinguishing ones as the winners across multiple categories.
 

HTC U11 beats the iPhone 7 Plus in performance benchmarks

Although Apple’s A10 chip is very powerful, the Snapdragon 835 on the HTC U11 fares better in terms of hardcore performance, despite having the gimmicky ‘Edge Sense’ feature.
 

Madhavan pulls off a Milind Soman, breaks the internet with salt-n-pepper selfie

Madhavan.
 

Facebook’s 'Find Wi-Fi' goes live; will help users locate nearby Wi-Fi hotspots

The option ‘Find Wi-Fi’ can be found in ‘Hamburger’ icon available in Facebook app.
 

Priyanka Chopra to take her Quantico swagger to Ellen Degeneres' show

The actress is currently being watched across western television in the 2nd season of the hit American show, 'Quantico'.
 

England commentator David Lloyd trolled on Twitter over ‘coach’ dig at Virat Kohli

former England all-rounder-turned commentator David Lloyd took to Twitter to troll Virat Kohli and blame it on the lack of a coach in the Indian team.(Photo:AP / Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Find air tickets at low prices online

Airlines offer coupon codes on their websites.(Representational Image)

Air travellers be wary of low air fare farce

A few airlines have recently announced different schemes offering ‘family pack’, bulk booking and anniversary special offers at ticket prices ranging from Rs 10 to Rs 20.

GHMC pulls down old building

GHMC finally demolished a 100-year-old building in Sultan Bazar which was dangerously leaning on to another house. (Representational Image)

Union ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) sets up GST call centre

It said that the stakeholders can contact this cell for their queries regarding implementation of GST. (Representational Image)

Hyderabad: High-rises add to waterlogging woes

Road laid by Aparna Builders for their project site on the Masjid Banda road near Gachibowli. (Photo: DC)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham