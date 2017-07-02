Nation, Current Affairs

Textbook shows mosque as source of noise pollution, sparks row

PTI
Published Jul 2, 2017, 3:43 pm IST
Updated Jul 2, 2017, 3:54 pm IST
The picture shows a train, car, plane and a mosque, all with symbols depicting loud sound, next to a man grimacing and shutting his ears.
People on social media launched an online petition demanding withdrawal of the book. (Photo: PTI)
 People on social media launched an online petition demanding withdrawal of the book. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: An image in a Class 6 textbook taught in ICSE schools showing a “mosque” as a source of noise pollution has sparked outrage on social media, prompting an apology from the publisher and the promise that the picture would be removed in subsequent editions.

The science textbook, published by Selina Publishers, has a chapter on the causes of noise pollution.

The picture, shared widely on social media, shows a train, car, plane and a mosque, all with symbols depicting loud sound, next to a man grimacing and shutting his ears.

Netizens have now launched an online petition demanding the book be withdrawn.

While ICSE board officials were not available for comment, the publisher has apologised for the image.

“This is to inform all concerned that we will be changing the picture in subsequent editions of the book,” publisher Hemant Gupta said on social media sites.

Gupta said the diagram on page 202 of its publication, Integrated Science, consisted of “a structure resembling a portion of a fort and other noise producing objects in a noisy city”.

“We do apologise if it has hurt the sentiments of anyone,” he said.

Bollywood singer Sonu Nigam had stoked a controversy in April this year when he said he was woken up by the sound of “azaan” -- early morning calls for prayers from mosques -- amplified by loudspeakers.

There have been several incidents of controversial content being found in school textbooks in recent months.

Excerpts from a Class 12 Physical Education textbook taught in some CBSE schools had kicked up a furore for defining a figure measurement of 36-24-36 as the “best body shape for females”.

A Class 4 environmental science textbook that suggested killing a kitten as part of an experiment went viral on social media, forcing the publisher to withdraw it from the market earlier this year.

Tags: mosque, textbook sparks row, icse chools, singer sonu nigam
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

 




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Video: Massive 50-year-old shark is the biggest ever to be caught on camera

The footage has garnered millions of views (Photo: Facebook)
 

PM Modi strutting to 'Darth Vader' theme at GST event evokes mixed reactions

(Photo: PTI/Still from Star Wars)
 

Watch: Street-smart MS Dhoni stumps West Indies wicketkeeper while batting

MS Dhoni scored unbeaten 78 to set up India’s 93-run win over West Indies in the 3rd ODI of 5-match series. (Photo: AFP)
 

Caught on stump mic: MS Dhoni pokes R Ashwin, advises Virat Kohli not to waste DRS

MS Dhoni, whose DRS acumen Virat Kohli trusts a lot, advised the Indian skipper not to waste a review during the third ODI against West Indies. (Photo: AFP)
 

Ramdas Athawale accuses Virat Kohli, Yuvraj Singh of fixing Champions Trophy final

"How could the cricketers, who played so well in the entire tournament, did not perform in the final match (in London on June 18)?" the RPI(A) leader Ramdas Athawale asked. (Photo: AP / PTI)
 

Fidget-spinners on fire, quite literally

Fidget spinners have become the must-have toy for youngsters, with retailers quickly selling out. (Image: Amazon)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Kerala govt renews licenses as part of new liquor policy; 77 outlets reopen

Government has also renewed the licenses of 2112 toddy shops. (Representational Image)

Presidential poll: Ram Nath Kovind, Meira Kumar to visit Hyd for campaign

The two nominees will visit Hyderabad this week to drum up support for their candidature from legislators in Telangana for the July 17 polls.(Photo: File)

Jet Airways Vice President Col Avneet Singh Bedi arrested in land grab case

Jet Airways Vice President Col. Avneet Singh Bedi (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

Meira Kumar appeals to TN MLAs, MPs to support her in 'ideological battle'

Presidential nominee Meira Kumar (Photo: File)

Tamil Nadu theatres to begin indefinite strike opposing GST from Monday

Tamil Nadu theatres will be halting advance bookings of tickets from Sunday and all shows across the state's theatres will be suspended starting next week. (Representational Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham