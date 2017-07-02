Nation, Current Affairs

False ceiling falls off in Osmania General Hospital, patients shifted

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | KANIZA GARARI
Published Jul 2, 2017, 6:25 am IST
Updated Jul 2, 2017, 7:17 am IST
Second floor of hospital at risk; patients and departments shifted out.
Osmania General Hospital was established on 26.5 acres of land. It has 11 blocks on the campus at Afzalgunj.
Hyderabad: The second floor of the Osmania General Hospital has been largely vacated due to to the chunks of false ceiling breaking loose and falling down. It has been declared unsafe for patients and doctors.

The departments of general surgery and general medicine which were located on the second floor have now been shifted to the first floor.

A senior doctor said there have been continuous incidents and the building is not fit for habitation. The endocrinology and neurology departments were shifted three months, he said.

A total of 150 patients have been shifted to the first floor, making it full. The patients are being treated on the floor as there is no space in the building.

The government has given orders to shift 750 beds from the OGH to the Chest Hospital at Erragadda and Petlaburj Mat-ernity Hospital but no agency has been identified to shift the beds and equipment and organise staff requirements.

Another senior doctor said, “There is an urgent need to have the construction work of the new building started. This will help to ease the existing problem. Three years have gone since the plan was made but yet there is no final word on whether the new building will be constructed.”

An out-patient department of general medicine has been started in Petlaburj Maternity Hospital and there are plans to shift four units over there. The shifting of established departments to different hospitals has got the doctors agitated; they want the OGH to have all units on one campus. 

The Telangana Government Doctors Association has once again sent a representation to the government demanding the construction of the new building immediately.  but it has yielded no results yet. 

Tags: osmania general hospital
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad

 




