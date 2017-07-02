Nation, Current Affairs

More lynching incidents in past than under BJP government: Amit Shah

PTI
Published Jul 2, 2017, 4:34 pm IST
Updated Jul 2, 2017, 4:37 pm IST
There have been more lynching incidents in 2011, 2012 and 2013, Shah said.
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President Amit Shah (Photo: PTI)
Panaji: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President Amit Shah has said that more incidents of lynching had occurred during the previous governments than during the three years of NDA rule, but no one had raised questions then.

"I do not want to compare and undermine the current incidents of lynching. I am also serious about it. But there have been more lynching incidents in 2011, 2012 and 2013," Shah told a gathering of professionals in Goa last evening.

"There have been more lynchings each year in the past, compared to the total lynching incidents that have happened during our three-year-long tenure," the BJP leader said. The BJP-led government came to power at the Centre in May 2014.

Responding to a question about fears over the lynching incidents, he said there was no apprehension anywhere in the country.

"Do you know of any such incident where arrests have not been made? I do not have any answer to apprehensions. There is no apprehension anywhere in the country," he said. Maintaining that law and order was a state subject, Shah said when Mohammad Akhlaq died, the Samajwadi Party-led government was in power in Uttar Pradesh, and it was its responsibility.

"But protests are held in Delhi in front of the Narendra Modi government. What is this fashion," he asked.

In September 2015, Akhlaq was dragged out of his house and killed by a mob at Dadri in UP on suspicion of storing and consuming beef.

Following several such lynching incidents, including those in Jharkhand, Haryana and UP, protests were held late last month at several cities across the country.

Tags: cattle ban, beef ban, lynchings, amit shah
Location: India, Goa, Panaji

 




More From Current Affairs

Open bar: Locals throng bars after LDF's new policy reopens 77 outlets

Overjoyed locals crowd the bars after LDF reopens 77 bars, in Kerala. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)

Textbook shows mosque as source of noise pollution, sparks row

People on social media launched an online petition demanding withdrawal of the book. (Photo: PTI)

Kerala govt renews licenses as part of new liquor policy; 77 outlets reopen

Government has also renewed the licenses of 2112 toddy shops. (Representational Image)

Presidential poll: Ram Nath Kovind, Meira Kumar to visit Hyd for campaign

The two nominees will visit Hyderabad this week to drum up support for their candidature from legislators in Telangana for the July 17 polls.(Photo: File)

Jet Airways Vice President Col Avneet Singh Bedi arrested in land grab case

Jet Airways Vice President Col. Avneet Singh Bedi (Photo: ANI/Twitter)
