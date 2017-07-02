Nation, Current Affairs

GST rates at reasonable level; not consumers but traders complaining: FM

PTI
Published Jul 2, 2017, 10:07 am IST
Updated Jul 2, 2017, 10:07 am IST
Jaitley said consumers are not complaining about GST because government has kept the rates at reasonable levels.
Finance Minister Arun Jaitley (Photo: PTI)
 Finance Minister Arun Jaitley (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Saturday wondered why certain traders are complaining about Goods and Services Tax (GST) rates when the ultimate burden of taxation will fall on consumers.

Jaitley said the consumers are not complaining about GST because the government has kept the rates at reasonable levels. "In the country nowhere the consumer is complaining because we have tried to make reasonable the basket of taxation. So why are one or two traders complaining? Traders don't have to pay tax, consumers have to," he said.

The minister further said nobody can claim that one has the fundamental right of not paying taxes. The society has gotten used to the mindset that not paying taxes is not a wrong thing, he said.

"This mindset needs to be changed and a new norm has to be created. If India has to move from a developing economy to a developed economy then the attitude, mindset of people... it is about time that the mindset also became a mindset of a developed economy," Jaitley said at an event in New Delhi.

He said many ‘tough decisions’ have been taken by the government which helped restore credibility of the economy. "For any economic reform, it is essential that direction of the government is right. No half-baked measures can result in reform. Government which blinks is never able to reform," Jaitley said.

Rejecting suggestions of a single or dual GST rate, he said it can be done in the future and 12 and 18 per cent GST rates can converge into a single figure. But today if we have 15 per cent single rate then zero-rated food items which are used by poor people would become costlier, he said, adding there should be equity in taxation policy.

The GST, which came into effect from Saturday, has a four-tier rate structure -- 5, 12, 18 and 28 per cent. Besides, certain essential commodities are zero-rated. Jaitley said GST is a collective decision of the nation and every state government has supported it.

"There is no need to worry, some people are worried and hence they are distancing. This a collective decision of the nation, and I believe this will surely benefit the nation. Whenever there is a change, there are technology based troubles," he said. 

Tags: gst, gst launch, arun jaitley
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

 




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

India-Pakistan ICC Champions Trophy final was ‘fixed’: Ramdas Athawale

"How could the cricketers, who played so well in the entire tournament, did not perform in the final match (in London on June 18)?" the RPI(A) leader Ramdas Athawale asked. (Photo: AP / PTI)
 

Fidget-spinners on fire, quite literally

Fidget spinners have become the must-have toy for youngsters, with retailers quickly selling out. (Image: Amazon)
 

Apple slashes iPhone prices by 7.5 per cent in India

The Apple devices manufactured in India have experienced reduction in prices as well. (Representational image)
 

Smartphones can reduce brain power: study

The findings suggest that the mere presence of one's smartphone reduces available cognitive capacity and impairs cognitive functioning, even though people feel they are giving their full attention and focus to the task at hand. (Representational image)
 

Samsung to launch refurbished Note 7 smartphones from July 7

The firm said earlier this year it planned to sell refurbished Note 7s after investigations by Samsung and independent firms concluded the batteries were solely responsible for the fires. (Image: Samsung Galaxy Note 7)
 

Researchers develop the sharpest laser in the world

One of the two silicon resonators (photo: PTB)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Haryana: 4 people arrested, sent to judicial custody for Junaid's lynching

Junaid's brothers- Hashim and Sakir- who were also travelling in the train with him, were injured by a mob which also allegedly hurled slurs against them. (Photo: Screengrab)

Surgical strikes changed world's outlook towards India: Amit Shah

BJP president Amit Shah (Photo: PTI)

State of play: In the land of the blind, one-eyed man is king

Assembly Speaker K.B. Koliwad

Sunday story: Food of the Gods! And the ire of the common people!

To the world outside, the swamiji may seem to have acted against the tenets of a Hindu religious centre, but in reality, the Udupi Krishna Mutt has always welcomed Muslims into its fold.

The chat room: Silence of the powerful – #NotInMyName

Ammu Joseph
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham