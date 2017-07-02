Nation, Current Affairs

445 bus operators issued notices: Telangana govt tells Hyderabad HC

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jul 2, 2017, 6:45 am IST
Updated Jul 2, 2017, 7:17 am IST
Telangana State government tells High Court it’s doing all it can to make life of drivers better.
Hyderabad: The TS government has informed the Hyderabad High Court that it has issued 445 show-cause notices to various private bus operators, including the Diwakar Travels owned by TD MP J.C. Diwakar Reddy.

In an affidavit submitted to the court, the TS principal labour secretary said that 563 checks have been conducted across the state after filing of a PIL in the High Court by K.V. Subba Reddy, an advocate of the city, seeking to direct the governments and authorities concerned of both AP and TS to frame guidelines for effective implementation of the Provisions of Motor Vehicles Act 1988, Motor Transport Workers Act, 1961 and AP Motor Transport Workers Rules, 1963.

According to the affidavit, the authorities noticed during the checks that none of the travel operators had given appointment letters to their workers, nor were the workers provided uniforms or extended welfare measures. 

The principal secretary informed that the operators registering their buses in Arunachal Pradesh, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Pondicherry were plying buses from Hyderabad to Bengaluru, Chennai, Mumbai, Ahmadabad, Bhubaneswar and Raipur as stage carriers.

Due to this, the authorities of the state lack the jurisdiction to act against them, he said.

The principal secretary said that the deputy transport commissioner has issued show cause notice to Diwakar Travels for violating the various provisions of the Motor Vehicle Act. Besides, the labour department also issued a notice for violation of the provisions of the Labour Acts.

The principal secretary also informed the court that action has been initiated against certain private travels and also chief inspectors of labour for failing to implement the welfare measures for their staff.

He submitted that drivers of these travels are being provided insurance cover of Rs 5 lakh under the accidents insurance scheme.

Tags: hyderabad high court, ts government
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad

 




