Nation, Current Affairs

Video: No stretcher, wife drags ailing husband for x-ray at K'taka govt hospital

ANI
Published Jun 2, 2017, 1:41 pm IST
Updated Jun 2, 2017, 1:41 pm IST
In another case of negligence, Fahmida, the wife had to drag her husband, Amir Saab, to get an X-ray done.
The incident happened at Megan Government Hospital, in Karnataka's Shivamogga. (Photo: Screengrab)
 The incident happened at Megan Government Hospital, in Karnataka's Shivamogga. (Photo: Screengrab)

Shivamogga (Karnataka): In yet another shocking incident, a woman has been forced to drag her ailing husband due to unavailability of stretchers in Megan Government Hospital, in Shivamogga.

In another case of negligence, Fahmida, the wife had to drag her husband, Amir Saab, to get an X-ray done.

On May 21, a man was forced to carry the body of his dead wife on a stretcher after the hospital authorities refused to render an ambulance service to him.

Earlier in November, a woman was forced to drag her ailing husband on the ramp of a government hospital in Guntakal city in Anantapur District after hospital staff allegedly expressed their inability to provide her a stretcher. 

Tags: apathy, hospital negligence, heath care
Location: India, Karnataka, Shimoga

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Nokia 6, 5 and 3 will receive Android O update, confirms HMD Global

Android O is an upgrade version of Goolge’s operating system Android.
 

Qualcomm reveals its updated Quick Charge 4+

An improved safety provision monitors the flow of charge and the temperatures, so as to prevent Galaxy Note 7-kind of mishaps while charging the phone as fast as possible
 

US: Indian-American Ananya Vinay wins Scripps National Spelling Bee contest

Ananya is the 13th consecutive Indian-American to win the bee and the 18th of the past 22 winners with Indian heritage, a run that began in 1999 with Nupur Lala's victory. (Photo: AP)
 

Boy miraculously talks for the first time after doctors gave up hope

The disorder affects 200 people in the world and infects the immune system and brain leading to illnesses like flu which could be fatal. (Photo: Facebook/VictorPadillaPageOfHope)
 

Microsoft is paying users to search with Bing over Google

Microsoft will be rewarding users for using Bing with points, which can later be exchanged for charity donations or freebies.
 

Fraud At 8,848 Metres: Are Mount Everest ascents too easy to fake?

Satyarup Siddhanta. (Photo: Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Amid cattle sale ban row, Amit Shah arrives in Kerala on 3-day visit

BJP Amit Shah attends BJP state core committee meeting in Kochi (Photo :ANI Twitter)

Nuclear-capable Prithvi-II missile successfully test-fired in Odisha

Representational image

Delhi: Out eating golgappas, BJP leader robbed of laptop, camera

BJP leader Vijay Jolly

4 trampled to death by elephant in outskirts of Coimbatore

Representational Image. (Photo: File)

Rajnath Singh breaks protocol, hugs brave BSF jawan suffering with disability

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh after presenting Police Medal to constable Godhraj Meena, who took on militants when they attacked a BSF bus in Udhampur in J&K on August 5, 2015, at the 15th BSF investiture ceremony in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham