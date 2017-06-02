Video: No stretcher, wife drags ailing husband for x-ray at K'taka govt hospital

Shivamogga (Karnataka): In yet another shocking incident, a woman has been forced to drag her ailing husband due to unavailability of stretchers in Megan Government Hospital, in Shivamogga.

In another case of negligence, Fahmida, the wife had to drag her husband, Amir Saab, to get an X-ray done.

On May 21, a man was forced to carry the body of his dead wife on a stretcher after the hospital authorities refused to render an ambulance service to him.

Earlier in November, a woman was forced to drag her ailing husband on the ramp of a government hospital in Guntakal city in Anantapur District after hospital staff allegedly expressed their inability to provide her a stretcher.