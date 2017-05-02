 LIVE !  :  David Warner has been on top form in the IPL so far, while Karun Nair has struggled to get the right balance for his inexperienced lineup so far. (Photo: BCCI) Live| DD vs SRH: Delhi Daredevils win the toss and elect to bowl first
 
Nation, Current Affairs

Video: Labourer carries body of 15-yr-old son after hospital 'denies help' in UP

PTI/ANI
Published May 2, 2017, 7:23 pm IST
Updated May 2, 2017, 8:01 pm IST
He alleged that the doctors did not offer the services of a hearse or an ambulance, which are meant to be provided free of charge.
Representational image (Photo: File)
 Representational image (Photo: File)

Etawah (UP): A labourer was forced to carry the body of his 15-year-old son over his shoulder after he was allegedly denied help by doctors at a government hospital here on Monday.

The incident brought back memories of Odisha's Dana Majhi, who carried his dead wife on his back last year when he was allegedly denied a hearse by a hospital.

In a video which went viral on social and electronic media, 45-year-old Udayveer alleged that doctors at the Etawah government hospital did not treat his son Pushpendra and turned him away.

"My son just had a pain in his legs. The doctors spared only a few minutes to see my child and said take him away, there is no life in the boy," a weeping Udayveer told reporters here.

He alleged that the doctors did not offer the services of a hearse or an ambulance, which are meant to be provided free of charge.

"No one told me that I was entitled to an ambulance to take my son's body back," the grieving father said.

Chief Medical Officer of Etawah, Dr Rajeev Yadav, said, "The boy was brought dead to the hospital yesterday afternoon. I am told the doctors were busy with a bus accident case and so they could not ask him (Udayveer) if he needed transport. There will be action... no doubt it is a blot on the reputation of this hospital and the fault is ours."

In August last year, the nation was shocked by the image of Odisha farmer Majhi walking with his wife's body because there was no hearse available at the hospital. His young daughter, with tears streaming down her face, walked with him.

Tags: apathy, hearse van, man carries son
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Etawah

Related Stories

A video grab of the man carrying his son’s body on a two-wheeler in Anekal on Sunday night.

B'luru: Govt hospital refuses ambulance, man carries 3-yr-old son's body

The son, Raheem was injured in a hit-and-run case Karpur Gate in Anekal taluk around 7.30 pm on Sunday, and died.
01 May 2017 2:12 AM
Unfortunately, this is not the first time such instances happen in Sidhi district. (Photo: ANI)

MP: Family carries son on bamboo pole after denial of hearse van

The deceased was identified as Munesh Kol who was also reportedly drunk hours before his death.
22 Apr 2017 7:48 PM

Sports Gallery

With the Boder-Gavaskar Trophy tied at 1-1, India arrived in Dharamshala ahead of their fourth and final Test against Australia, on Tuesday. (Photo: PTI/ BCCI/ Twitter)

In Pictures: Virat Kohli & co. arrive in picturesque hillside for Dharamshala Test
The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2017 player’s auction took place on Monday, in Bengaluru. A total of Rs 91.5 crore was spent by 8 franchises to buy 66 players, including 27 overseas players. Ben Stokes was the most expensive player at the auction, while Karn Sharma was the most expensive Indian. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 2017 auction: Top 10 most expensive players
Virat Kohli-led Indian cricket team extended their unbeaten run in Test cricket to 19 games and clinched their sixth consecutive Test series win after securing a 208-run win over Bangladesh in the one-off Test in Hyderabad. Here are some of the top performers fro the Test. (Photo: BCCI)

Top performers from India versus Bangladesh Test in Hyderabad
Yuvraj Singh famously survived cancer six years back, to make a successful return to the playing field. His prolonged career in cricket continues to give a lot of hope to cancer patients. (Photo: PTI)

World Cancer Day: 5 athletes who beat cancer to return to the sporting arena
Roger Federer holds aloft the Australian Open trophy.

In pics: The best of Australian Open 2017
Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

In Pics: The best moments from the Mumbai Marathon 2017
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Vaginal Kung-Fu is a new practice and it can help with intense orgasms

The jade stone is supposed to be swung forwards and backwards like a pendulum regularly. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Samsung’s Bixby is the next Wiz Khalifa

Until now, Bixby was limited to reminding events and using the Bixby Vision – a feature that lets users point the camera towards an object, which makes Bixby point out related results. (image: TechTheLead)
 

Over 6500 Kerala women dancers set Guinness World Record

The dancers, wearing white and gold-bordered Kerala 'Mundu' and 'Neriyathu' moved in a circular pattern on a rhythmic clapping to the tune of traditional songs. (Photo: PTI)
 

Sushant reveals Aamir's major Thugs of Hindostan look update

Sushant and Aamir were two of Bollywood's standout performers in 2016.
 

Video: This Indonesian woman lives with 1,500 pet spiders

Ming Cu has also started a website called Spider Lover Pet Shop to sell the unusual pets online and has many like-minded people looking to purchase the tarantulas. (Photo: Facebook/Ming Cu)
 

Here's how ATM printouts and lottery tickets cause erectile dysfunction

The paper affects hormonal balance in the body (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

After Modi's pitch, MP govt switches to January-December fiscal year

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. (Photo: PTI)

J&K: 2 gunmen take bank staff, customers hostage in Kulgam, loot Rs 65k

Senior Police and Army officers. (Photo: PTI/File)

UP Cabinet approves implementation of GST

Representational Image (Photo: PTI/ File)

Woman accused of honey-trapping BJP MP sent to 5-day police custody

Gujarat BJP MP KC Patel. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

Aadhaar mandatory to curb use of fake PAN, govt defends decision in SC

(Photo: Representational/File)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham