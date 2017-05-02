Digvijay Singh claims Telangana cops luring youths to ISIS

Hyderabad: Congress leader Digvijay Singh stirred a controversy on Monday when he alleged that the state police was luring Muslim youths to join the Islamic State.

An angry minister K.T. Rama Rao denounced Mr Singh's allegations, saying, “Most irresponsible & reprehensible thing coming from a former CM. Request you to withdraw these comments unconditionally or provide evidence. (sic)”

Mr Rao warned that if Mr Singh failed to tender an unconditional apology to the police, the government would take action. He sought the reaction of AICC vice president Rahul Gandhi on Mr Singh’s claim.

DGP Anurag Sharma said, “Unfounded allegations from a senior responsible leader will lower the morale and image of police engaged in fighting anti-national forces.”

In a series of tweets, Mr Singh alleged that the Telangana state police had set up a bogus ISIS site which was radicalising Muslim youths and encouraging them to form ISIS modules.

TS cops’ tip behind Digvijay Singh tweet

In his series of tweets, he wrote, “It was on their (Telangana police) information that MP (Madhya Pradesh) police arrested accused who were responsible for the bomb blast in train in Shajapur district of MP. It also resulted in Saifullah encounter in Kanpur the same day. The issue is whether Telangana police should be trapping Muslim Youths in becoming ISIS modules by posting inflammatory messages. (sic)”

Mr Singh, a former Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, who was relieved as the Congress’ in-charge of Goa and Karnataka states recently, was referring to a suspected IS operator Saifullah, who was killed in an anti-terror operation in Lucknow in early March allegedly on a tip off from the TS police.

Mr Singh questioned Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao: “Is it ethical? Is it moral? Has KCR authorised Telangana Police to trap Muslim youths and encourage them to join ISIS? If he has then shouldn't he own the responsibility and resign. (sic) ”

He added, “If he hasn’t shouldn’t he enquire and punish those who are responsible for committing such a heinous crime.(sic)”

It may be recalled that after Maoists had killed 25 Central Reserve Police Force personnel in Sukma in Chhattisgarh on April 24, Mr Singh had accused Chief Minister Raman Singh of “helping” Maoists.