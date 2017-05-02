Nation, Current Affairs

Divorce rate among Muslims low compared to other communities: AIMPLB

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published May 2, 2017, 6:49 am IST
Updated May 2, 2017, 9:30 am IST
Triple talaq being projected in wrong light, says Asma Zohra.
The women's wing of All India Muslim Personal Law Board on Saturday claimed the rate of divorce among Muslims was low compared to other communities and that the issue of triple talaq was being projected in wrong light.
Dr Asma Zohra, chief organiser of the AIMPLB women's wing and a resident of Hyderabad, was sharing data collected from family courts in Muslim-concentrated districts across the country in the backdrop of a debate on triple talaq.

The collection of data started in May 2016 through RTI for five years from 2011-2015. Dr Zohra said that women are well protected under Islam, a fact that is reflected by the low percentage of Muslim women seeking divorce. She said that so far, 16 family courts furnished detailed consolidated reports and that they had compiled the report, which shows that the divorce rate was minimal in the Muslim community.

“Similarly, we collected details from various Darul Qaza (office of the qazi), which also indicate that only 2-3 per cent cases are related to divorce – and most were initiated by women only,” the AIMPLB women’s wing president said. Dr Zohra said as per the report prepared by Muslim Mahila Research Kendra in coordination with Sharia Committee for Women, the number of cases of divorce for Muslims stood at 1,307 against those of Hindus at 16,505.

The cases of divorce for Christians in these districts stood at 4,827 and eight for Sikhs, she pointed out. the AIMPLB women’s wing president said these figures were from the districts of Kannur (Kerala), Nashik (Maharashtra), Karimnagar (Telangana state), Guntur (Andhra Pradesh), Secunderabad (Telangana state), Malappuram and Ernakulum (Kerala) and Palakkad (Kerala).

“The issue of triple talaq cropped up in recent years and was politicised. The issue needs to be understood in the right manner and perspective. Islam gives certain liberties to women and they are well protected in the community,” Dr Zohra said. She said there were other burning issues affecting women across communities like dowry, domestic violence, child marriage and female foeticide. These issues need to be addressed, instead of only pointing towards the Muslim community, the AIMPLB women’s wing presidentsaid.

Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad

