Thiruvananthapuram: As many as 109 CRPF jawans are kept under observation at the Trivandrum Medical College hospital, following complaints of food poisoning.

According to a hospital release here, out of 109 jawans, 51 have been admitted.

The jawans, all said to be in their 20s, were brought from the CRPF camp at Pallipuram in Thiruvananthapuram.