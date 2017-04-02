K Chandrasekhar Rao to do away with district units of TRS

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao is all set to revamp the TRS and Telangana Bhavan, the party headquarters. Mr Rao is proposing a major change in the party setup by doing away with district units and replacing them with “Constituency committees” in all the 119 Assembly constituencies. In-charges will appointed in constituencies where there are no TRS MLAs.

This will make TRS MLAs all-powerful in their Assembly constituencies. The TRS chief has been running the show singlehandedly with the party politburo and district in-charges without full-fledged setup from village to State level as he was preoccupied with the Telangana movement. After achieving Telangana and forming the first government in the new state, he was busy with implementing his vision of Telangana.

Now he has focussed on organisational setup and towards this end, has launched a major membership drive across the state. “CM garu is planning to do away with district units and instead go for Assembly constituency units. This will make MLAs party heads in their respective Assembly constituencies,” a senior TRS leader and MLC told DC. He added, “We expect a four or three-tier system of village, mandal, Assembly and state committee. The village committees will be completed by April 5, mandal committees by April 12/13. The state plenary will be held in Hyderabad on April 21 where KCR will be re-elected party chief followed by the public meeting at Warangal on April 27, on the occasion of TRS foundation day.”

According to some leaders, IT minister K.T. Rama Rao could be made working president to ease Mr Rao’s burden, but some others don’t see such a possibility right now. Along with organisational revamp, the CM has decided to give a major facelift to the Telangana Bhavan, the party headquarters at Banjara Hills. Sources said a master plan has been prepared to revamp the Bhavan at a cost of Rs 2 crore.

Mr Rama Rao and Hyderabad mayor Bonthu Ramamohan visited the Telangana Bhavan and entrusted the job to a builder. “The Bhavan is in a bad shape since KCR was busy with T-movement and government setup. Walls, roofs are peeling off and the false ceiling is damaged. Besides major repairs, the convention centre will be redone with quality sound system, KCR’s office room and other party offices will be decked up,” a party leader said. A full-fledged canteen is also being set up for the benefit of visitors.