2 drunk Indian-origin men harass Air India hostess on flight, arrested

Published Apr 2, 2017, 9:11 am IST
Updated Apr 2, 2017, 9:12 am IST
On March 29, while they were on the flight they asked the air hostess to get them some food but when she took some time to respond they got irritated. (Photo: File)
New Delhi: Two inebriated British nationals of Indian origin were arrested for allegedly harassing a 28-year-old air hostess on an Air India flight from London to Delhi.

After a complaint was filed, both the accused, who are real estate agents were arrested and later got bail, police said.

In a statement, Air India condemned the incident and said that they will also probe the matter at their end.

The accused were identified as Jaspal Singh (35) and Charandeep Khaira (36), who had come here from London to attend a marriage ceremony in Jaipur, said DCP (Airport) Sanjay Bhatia.

Their breathalyser test indicated they were drunk, he said.

On March 29, while they were on the flight they asked the air hostess to get them some food but when she took some time to respond they got irritated, police said.

They started making lewd comments. After the plane landed here, the crew reported the matter to the security agencies and a case was registered.

Condemning the incident, Air India said in a statement,

"The AI is also carrying out its probe and the incident iscondemned. At the same time we urge our passengers to draw a line of ethics while flying and using our services so that it does not cause inconvenience to either the airline and supporting staff or our valued travellers".

