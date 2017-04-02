1 cop killed, 14 injured in grenade attack by militants in Srinagar

Militants hurled the grenade on a police party next to Ganjbaksh Park in Nowhatta area of the city at around 7.00 pm when the cops were withdrawing from there after day-long law and order duty. (Photo: Twitter/ANI)

Srinagar: At least 1 policeman was killed and 14 injured in a grenade attack on Sunday by militants in Nowhatta area of old Srinagar.

Militants hurled the grenade on a police party next to Ganjbaksh Park in Nowhatta area of the city at around 7.00 pm when the cops were withdrawing from there after day-long law and order duty, a police official said.

He said 14 policemen were injured in the grenade blast. The injured cops were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

The official said miscreants had engaged the cops by pelting stones on them in the same area.