Nation, Current Affairs

1 cop killed, 14 injured in grenade attack by militants in Srinagar

PTI/ANI
Published Apr 2, 2017, 8:56 pm IST
Updated Apr 2, 2017, 9:06 pm IST
The official said miscreants had engaged the cops by pelting stones on them in the same area. 
Militants hurled the grenade on a police party next to Ganjbaksh Park in Nowhatta area of the city at around 7.00 pm when the cops were withdrawing from there after day-long law and order duty. (Photo: Twitter/ANI)
 Militants hurled the grenade on a police party next to Ganjbaksh Park in Nowhatta area of the city at around 7.00 pm when the cops were withdrawing from there after day-long law and order duty. (Photo: Twitter/ANI)

Srinagar: At least 1 policeman was killed and 14 injured in a grenade attack on Sunday by militants in Nowhatta area of old Srinagar.

Militants hurled the grenade on a police party next to Ganjbaksh Park in Nowhatta area of the city at around 7.00 pm when the cops were withdrawing from there after day-long law and order duty, a police official said.

He said 14 policemen were injured in the grenade blast. The injured cops were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

The official said miscreants had engaged the cops by pelting stones on them in the same area. 

Tags: policeman killed, cops injured, stone pelting, grenade blast
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir, Srinagar

Related Stories

A group of youth pelting stones on security forces during an anti-militant operation at village Durbugh in Chadoora area of central Kashmir's Budgam district. (Photo: PTI)

Kulgam: Militants open fire on cops deployed to handle stone pelting

Earlier, 3 stone pelters were killed in retaliatory firing by security forces near the site of the Budgam encounter in Jammu and Kashmir.
29 Mar 2017 9:13 PM
Police said militants tried to snatch service weapons from the cops at a police post set up to provide security to a cluster of houses of minority Kashmiri Pandits at Jamnagri.

Policeman killed, another injured in militant attack in Kashmir

The police resisted and militants reacted by opening fire, killing Nazir Ahmed and wounding Zahoor Ahmed.
08 Oct 2016 6:54 AM

Entertainment Gallery

Parents and friends of late TV actress Pratyusha Banerjee came together to pay tribute to her and also launch her last short film on Saturday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Parents, friends remember Pratyusha Banerjee on first death anniversary
After controversially quitting the 'Kapil Sharma Show' after his spat with Kapil Sharma, Sunil Grover brought his popular characters from the show on the grand finale of 'Indian Idol' that was shot on Saturday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

After quitting Kapil's show, Sunil brings popular characters to Indian Idol
When it comes to being sartorially on point, no one can beat our Bollywood stars. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Aamir, Sonakshi, Shraddha, others are the quintessential style icons
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and family hosted a dinner for well wishers on Thursday in memory of her late father Krishnaraj Rai, who passed away on March 18. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, family host dinner in memory of father
Several Bollywood stars attended the AsiaSpa Awards held in Mumbai on Thursday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Jacqueline, Rekha, Aditi, other stars look stunning at awards show
A special prayer meet was held in memory of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's father Krishnaraj Rai, who passed away earlier this month, on Thursday where the Bachchan and Rai family members were present. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Aishwarya, Aaradhya and Abhishek pay tribute to Krishnaraj Rai at prayer meet
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Video: North eastern girl's witty take on being stereotyped in North India

Miss Imsong hits out at stereotypes (Photo: YouTube)
 

Sanjay Gupta takes 'Karma' jibe at SRK, deletes tweet after getting trolled

Sanjay Gupta had questioned why Shah Rukh wanted to restrict his own film's business during the 'Raees' versus 'Kaabil' clash.
 

Video: Deadly snake's bid to eat porcupine leaves it squirming in pain

The video is too painful to watch (Photo: YouTube)
 

Watching porn before the first date increases chances of success

Sharing personal information makes the other person reciprocate (Photo: YouTube)
 

Simple technique involving yoga helps women achieve a 'super orgasm'

Scientists have come up with simple yet effective tips (Photo: YouTube)
 

IPL 2017: Virat Kohli's availability to be assessed in second week of April

The BCCI said Virat Kohli will undergo rehabilitation for the shoulder injury sustained during the Ranchi Test. (Photo: BCCI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Introspect Punjab polls result, unfair to blame EVMs: EC to AAP

Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal (Photo: PTI/File)

SP leader Shivpal Yadav rules out forming or joining any other outfit

Shivpal Yadav and Mulayam Singh Yadav. (Photo: PTI)

'Lord Krishna was legendary eve teaser': Prashant Bhushan's tweet triggers row

Lawyer-politician Prashant Bhushan. (Photo: PTI)

Kashmir's youth have to pick either tourism or terrorism: Modi in J&K

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo: PIB)

We're just having fun, say students booked for chasing Irani's car

Union minister Smriti Irani (Photo: PTI/file)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham