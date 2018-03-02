search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

India expects no immediate hit on steel exports after US import curbs: govt official

REUTERS
Published Mar 2, 2018, 11:30 am IST
Updated Mar 2, 2018, 11:30 am IST
Donald Trump announced on Thursday that he would impose hefty tariffs on imported steel and aluminium to protect US producers.
'We have only 2 per cent of our exports to US so no immediate dent, but validity of Section 232 is stretched to be used as tariff barrier,' India’s Steel Secretary Aruna Sharma said. (Photo: File/PTI)
 'We have only 2 per cent of our exports to US so no immediate dent, but validity of Section 232 is stretched to be used as tariff barrier,' India’s Steel Secretary Aruna Sharma said. (Photo: File/PTI)

New Delhi: India does not expect any immediate impact from US President Donald Trump’s decision to impose curbs on steel imports, the steel ministry’s top bureaucrat said on Friday.

Trump announced on Thursday that he would impose hefty tariffs on imported steel and aluminium to protect US producers, risking retaliation from major trade partners like China, Europe and neighbouring Canada.

 

“We have only 2 per cent of our exports to US so no immediate dent, but validity of Section 232 is stretched to be used as tariff barrier,” India’s Steel Secretary Aruna Sharma told Reuters, referring to the US trade clause being invoked.

The Trade Expansion Act of 1962, Section 232(b) gives the United States the ability to investigate whether certain imports, or high levels of certain imports, pose a threat to national security.

Tags: india's steel export, us steel import, donald trump, aruna sharma
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Medics carry out record-breaking five transplants in 36 hours

The hospital has carried out 88 transplants so far this financial year and expects to do 95. It performed the UK’s first successful heart transplant in 1979. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Holi 2018: 5 things you probably did not know about festival of colours

Holi is an ancient Hindu festival that celebrates the arrival of spring and the victory of good over evil. (Photo: AP)
 

Samsung Galaxy S9 beats Apple iPhone X's display

The Galaxy S9 matches or sets many new Smartphone Display Performance Records, earning DisplayMate’s highest ever A+ grade.
 

Video: Fierce battle between tiger and bear caught on camera in Maharashtra

The bear’s fur protected her from further attack since the hair didn’t let the tiger maintain a grip (Photo: YouTube)
 

Oppo R15 teaser leaked: Sports an iPhone X notch, is this the OnePlus 6?

Oppo R15 render leak (Image: Weibo)
 

Fatty fish could help drastically reduce risk of multiple sclerosis: Study

Fatty fish could help drastically reduce risk of multiple sclerosis. (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

10 Naxals killed in encounter in Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur, 1 jawan injured

A cache of weapons was recovered from the encounter site. (Photo: Representational)

After Prasar Bharati defies I&B proposal, ministry refuses salary to its staffers

The I&B ministry has been breathing down Prasar Bharati’s neck after it refused to hire the services of two senior journalists recommended by the ministry at an exorbitant package. (Prasar Bharati logo)

INX Media case: CBI to question Karti’s father, ex-finance min P Chidambaram

Reports have emerged that the CBI will soon question Karti Chidambaram's father and former finance minister P Chidambaram in connection with INX Media case. (Photo: File/PTI)

Can’t allow mockery of law: FM after Cabinet clears bill to seize fraudsters' assets

Finance minister Arun Jaitley said the Bill defines fugitive offender as someone against whom a court has issued an arrest warrant for a scheduled offence and who leaves or has left India so as to avoid criminal prosecution, or refuses to return to India to face trial. (Photo: File/ANI)

CBI arrests another PNB executive, recovers docs from Mumbai 'chawl'

The quantum of the alleged fraud perpetrated in the bank by billionaire jewellers Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi stands close to USD 2 billion . (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham