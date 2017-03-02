Nation, Current Affairs

LPG cyclinders hiked by Rs 90, Centre to bear cost

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | L VENKAT RAM REDDY
Published Mar 2, 2017, 12:29 am IST
Updated Mar 2, 2017, 2:19 am IST
Consumers in the city will now have to pay Rs 828 for a cylinder but will get Rs 347 back in their bank accounts.
The price of a cylinder was Rs 738 till February 28.
 The price of a cylinder was Rs 738 till February 28.

Hyderabad: The price of an LPG cylinder went up by Rs 86 on Wednesday. However, this will not affect consumers much as the Centre will subsidise the increased amount .

Consumers in the city will now have to pay Rs 828 for a cylinder but will get Rs 347 back in their bank accounts as part of the direct benefit transfer (DBT) scheme, so they will pay a net price of Rs 481 per cylinder. The price of a cylinder was Rs 738 till February 28.

In Hyderabad, the price has increased by Rs 90 including all taxes. LPG distributors expect the price of LPG cylinder to increase further after the rollout of the Goods and Services Tax (GST).

“LPG is like a yarn but the cylinder is like a cloth. Since GST is imposed on the end-product, we expect the price to increase further when GST is rolled out from July,” explained D. Ashok Kumar, president of the LPG Dealers’ Association.

The oil marketing companies said the price of LPG has increased in line with international LPG prices.

Tags: direct benefit transfer, goods and services tax
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad

