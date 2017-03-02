Assam govt makes Sanskrit compulsory in schools

Sanskrit education mandatory in all the schools up to Class VIII (Representational image)

Guwahati: In a significant decision, Assam BJP government on Wednesday decided to make Sanskrit education mandatory in all the schools up to Class VIII.

Informing that the decision was taken in a cabinet meeting, parliamentary affairs minister Chandra Mohan Patoway announced that cabinet has also decided to appoint a special teacher to monitor cleanliness at all high schools in the state.

The minister said that the appointment of these teachers will be in accordance with the Swachh Bharat Mission guidelines. Meanwhile, the decision to make Sanskrit mandatory was widely welcomed by RSS and Assam Sanskrit Sahitya Sabha.

The Sabha said, “The Assam government’s decision to make Sanskrit compulsory in the schools will prevent western impact on state’s culture.”