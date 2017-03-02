Nation, Current Affairs

Assam govt makes Sanskrit compulsory in schools

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | MANOJ ANAND
Published Mar 2, 2017, 2:06 am IST
Updated Mar 2, 2017, 2:26 am IST
The decision to make Sanskrit mandatory was widely welcomed by RSS and Assam Sanskrit Sahitya Sabha.
Sanskrit education mandatory in all the schools up to Class VIII (Representational image)
 Sanskrit education mandatory in all the schools up to Class VIII (Representational image)

Guwahati: In a significant decision, Assam BJP government on Wednesday decided to make Sanskrit education mandatory in all the schools up to Class VIII.

Informing that the decision was taken in a cabinet meeting, parliamentary affairs minister Chandra Mohan Patoway announced that cabinet has also decided to appoint a special teacher to monitor cleanliness at all high schools in the state.

The minister said that the appointment of these teachers will be in accordance with the Swachh Bharat Mission guidelines. Meanwhile, the decision to make Sanskrit mandatory was widely welcomed by RSS and Assam Sanskrit Sahitya Sabha.

The Sabha said, “The Assam government’s decision to make Sanskrit compulsory in the schools will prevent western impact on state’s culture.”

Tags: swachh bharat mission, assam sanskrit sahitya sabha
Location: India, Assam, Guwahati (Gauhati)

Entertainment Gallery

Bollywood stars were snapped at various locations in Mumbai, the most notable one being Sunny Pawar who made an apperance at the Oscars. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sunny Pawar returns after Oscars, Kapoors return from Dubai wedding
Vidya Balan, Arshad Warsi and several other stars were seen at the launch of the book 'The Wrong Turn' written by Sanjay Chopra and Namita Roy Ghose. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Vidya, Arshad, other stars come out in style for a book launch
Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt were seen on the sets of the reality shows 'Indian Idol' and 'The Voice India' on Tuesday to promote their film 'Badrinath Ki Dulhania.' (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Alia-Varun bring Badrinath Ki Dulhania flavour on reality shows
Shah Rukh Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Hrithik Roshan and many other celebrities were seen at various events and locations on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Shah Rukh, Hrithik, Saif, other stars are a visual delight
Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt and their director Shashank Khaitan were spotted at an event for Singapore Tourism on Monday to promote their film 'Badrinath Ki Dulhania.' (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Alia, Varun, Shashank get goofy while promoting Badrinath Ki Dulhania
Pleased with the response to their film, the team of the recent war drama 'The Ghazi Attack' held an interaction with the press on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Rana, Kay Kay, Atul and team celebrate response to their film The Ghazi Attack
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

A herb from Korea can help men last longer during sex

But lifestyle changes are also important (Photo: Pixabay)
 

The simple trick to find out if your woman is cheating on you

The study says that the number of times a woman fakes an orgasm is what tells if she is an infidel. (Photo: Youtube)
 

Amarnath Shrine Board advises women to not wear sarees, but track suits

Children and elderly have been asked not to undertake the yatra.
 

Having sex once a week gives pleasure equal to a Rs 3 million raise

Couples who cuddle more have happier relationships (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Watch: Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane sharpen their catching skills

Ahead of their next Test in Bengaluru, the Indian cricketers, namely Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane, were seen practicing catches. (Photo: AFP)
 

Pakistani girls share ridiculous reasons for being rejected for marriage

Even reading too much was cited as an issue (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Hyderabad: Picket road, a lifeline, to stay closed till May

The massive culvert that has been dug up at Picket. The work will affect at least one lakh commuters. (Photo: DC)

Hyderabad: Gang spiking masalas nabbed

The adulterated paste tastes acrid and sour due to the heavy content of synthetic powder and citric acid.

Hyderabad: Consumers ‘buying’ free water

The money collected by the driver is shared by all these officials and politicians.

Marathi not required for auto permits, says Bombay HC

Bombay High Court. (Photo: PTI)

Nagarjunasagar water for Andhra Pradesh to leave Hyderabad parched

A file photo of Nagarjunasagar Dam
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham