Union Budget 2017: Budget evokes mixed response

The TRS, BJP and the TDP welcomed it but the Congress called it “pro-corporate and anti-people.”
Finance Minister Arun Jaitley arrives in Parliament to present the Union budget for 2017-18. (Photo: AP)
Hyderabad: The Union Budget evoked mixed response among political parties in Telangana. The TRS, BJP and the TDP welcomed it but the Congress called it “pro-corporate and anti-people.”

TRS MP K. Kavitha said the cut in taxes for small industries was good. TS BJP president Dr K. Laxman called the Budget “revolutionary, brave, unique and pro-poor” while TD leader R. Chandrasekhar Reddy called it a unique Budget. 

However, TPCC president N. Uttam Kumar Reddy described the cut in personal income tax rates for the Rs 2.5-5 lakh slab from 10 per cent to 5 per cent as an eye-wash.

