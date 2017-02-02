Union Budget 2017: Budget evokes mixed response

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley arrives in Parliament to present the Union budget for 2017-18. (Photo: AP)

Hyderabad: The Union Budget evoked mixed response among political parties in Telangana. The TRS, BJP and the TDP welcomed it but the Congress called it “pro-corporate and anti-people.”

TRS MP K. Kavitha said the cut in taxes for small industries was good. TS BJP president Dr K. Laxman called the Budget “revolutionary, brave, unique and pro-poor” while TD leader R. Chandrasekhar Reddy called it a unique Budget.

However, TPCC president N. Uttam Kumar Reddy described the cut in personal income tax rates for the Rs 2.5-5 lakh slab from 10 per cent to 5 per cent as an eye-wash.