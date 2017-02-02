Nation, Current Affairs

Supreme Court wants web firewall on sex crimes

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Feb 2, 2017, 2:04 am IST
Updated Feb 2, 2017, 4:05 am IST
Court wonders why firms are shying away from building one.
Supreme Court of India (Photo: AP)
 Supreme Court of India (Photo: AP)

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday directed internet search engines Google, Microsoft, Yahoo and besides social media applications such as Facebook and Whatsapp to come out with a “firewall”, similar to the one developed in China, to automatically prevent the uploading of any explicit sexual contents such as video clips of rapes and other cases of sexual violence.

A bench comprising Justice Madan B. Lokur and Justice Uday Lalit has granted three weeks’ time to the search engines and social media websites to spell out how the mechanism will work.

The Bench did not agree with the submissions advanced on behalf of Google and others that they would remove the objectionable content withing 48 to 72 hours — saying there was no need for such a firewall.

The Bench also wondered why the operators were shying away from developing such a mechanism, when China could do so.

Earlier, counsel Aparna Bhat for petitioner NGO Prajwala said that China had successfully developed a “firewall” to prevent offensive material from going online. No wonder, she said, “the technology had gained the sobriquet, Great Firewall of China”.

Senior counsel Abhishek Singhvi, appearing for Google, told the court that any such auto block mechanism would seriously hurt search material for research and other legal purposes. For instance, he said that if any auto-block method was developed to say, block a phrase such as “gang-rape”, then even legal and archived information on films like Damini would get erased forever. Damini, revolved around the gang rape of a domestic help.

Rs 195 crore for special cyber crime unit
The Supreme Court on Wednesday directed internet search engines like Google and Yahoo, and social networks Facebook and WhatsApp to come up with a “firewall” to automatically prevent uploading of any explicit sexual contents.

On behalf of the Centre, additional solicitor general Maninder Singh told the court  the Centre would allocate Rs 195.83 cr towards setting up a “Cyber Crime Prevention Against Women and Children” cell to combat the menace of such horrendous crimes. The amount has been earmarked for three years.

The apex court had in February 2015 taken suo motu cognisance of a letter written to the then Chief Justice by an NGO, along with a pendrive containing two videos highlighting the crime committed by a gang and seeking appropriate action against the culprits.

Tags: supreme court
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Entertainment Gallery

Bollywood stars was snapped by shutterbugs at various places on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Aamir, Hrithik, Ranveer, Katrina, other stars justify their fashionable tag
Several celebrities from Bollywood were seen at a style awards organised by a Marathi newspaper on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Hrithik, Sonam, Tiger, Radhika, others make fashion statement at awards show
Akshay Kumar and Huma Qureshi promoted their upcoming film 'Jolly LLB 2' on the sets of Kapil Sharma's show on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Akshay hilariously reprises his Jolly LLB 2 lawyer act on Kapil Sharma's show
Bollywood stars were spotted at the Mumbai airport on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Shah Rukh, Hrithik, Yami, Farhan, other stars impress with their airport looks
Numerous Bollywood stars were snapped in Mumbai, while others roamed around for professional and personal reasons on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Anushka, Parineeti catch a film, other stars stroll around Mumbai
Shah Rukh Khan, Sunny Leone, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Rahul Dholakia and others were seen at the celebration of their film 'Raees' success on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Shah Rukh Khan and Raees team celebrate success in grand style
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Baywatch director Seth Gordon impressed with Priyanka, shoots more scenes

The actress currently appears in the hit TV show,
 

Reliance Jio soon to start Direct to Home (DTH) services in India

The set-top box houses an S/PDIF (Sony/Philips Digital Interface Format) port, an ethernet port, an HDMI port, and also a USB port. (Image: GizmoTimes)
 

Shah Rukh Khan voices support for Bhansali, calls for 'discussion' as solution

Shah Rukh Khan
 

Blind Cricket World T20: Defending champions India lose to arch foes Pakistan

The highly charged atmosphere at the World T20 for the blind was typical of any contest between India and Pakistan. (Photo: AFP)
 

I am following what’s transpiring at BCCI, says Shashank Manohar

“I have of course been following developments in regard to the BCCI and the decision of the Indian Supreme Court and will continue to do so over the following weeks,
 

Man blames vegan diet for erectile dysfunction

The man posted that he was on a strict vegan diet and he suffered from erectile dysfunction only after he made the lifestyle change. (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Union Budget 2017: 13 state-owned oil firms to be merged

“The merger has been doing rounds for last several years but has failed to get concensus. It would need to be seen how it progresses from here,” said industry expert. (Photo: Representational Image/AFP)

Union Budget 2017: Centre to invest more in housing

Interest subvention for housing loans has also been announced by the Prime Minister. (Representational Image)

Union Budget 2017: Own a house for EMIs as low as Rs 6,000

Banks have reduced home loan interest rates recently and loans are available for 8.35 per cent,” he pointed out.” (Representational image)

Union Budget 2017: Railway safety gets large allocation of Rs 1 lakh crore

Jaitley proposed creation of ‘Rashtriya Rail Sanraksha Kosh’ (National Rail Safety Fund) with a corpus of Rs 1 lakh crore.

Union Budget 2017: Allocation for Highways hiked 12 per cent to Rs 64,900

Road transport and highways minister Nitin Gadkari said that the Budget will give a big boost to infrastructure sector, specially highways.(Representational image)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham