Nation, Current Affairs

Political parties must file ITR by December or lose tax exemption status: Govt

PTI
Published Feb 2, 2017, 1:54 pm IST
Updated Feb 2, 2017, 1:55 pm IST
Govt is also changing the law to keep the identity of the donor confidential who buys the just-introduced electoral bonds from banks.
Representational image
 Representational image

New Delhi: After capping anonymous cash donations to political parties at Rs 2,000, the government is amending law to make it mandatory for them to file returns on income by December every year or risk losing tax exemption status.

It is also changing the law to keep the identity of the donor confidential who buys the just-introduced electoral bonds from banks to make such donations.

In an interview, Revenue Secretary Hasmukh Adhia said political parties as per law enjoy exemption from payment of income tax, but half of them do not file income tax returns (ITR) on time.

To promote transparency in political funding, the Budget for 2017-18 seeks to amend law through the Finance Bill by making it mandatory for them to file returns by December end for any assessment year. For example, for assessment year 2018-19 (fiscal year beginning April 1, 2017), returns will have to be filed by December 31, 2018.

"They (political parties) will lose the exemption status if they do not file ITR by December-end. We will give a notice and cancel their exemption status. Through this, strictest discipline will come. Our experience is, for last two years, more than 50 per cent parties are not filing ITR on time. These are smaller parties which do not bother to file returns," Adhia said.

He said these parties will now have to file their audited returns by December or risk losing the exemption status. "Right now, many political parties file their tax returns very late after 2-3 years. Because there is a provision in the law that you can file late returns but you won't get expenditure allowances if you file late. Now, we are saying whatever is the time limit, within that time limit they have to file I-T returns.”

"And the time limit for trusts and political parties is December of the assessment year. Once the financial year is over within 9 months, you will have to file audited ITR," Adhia said.

The government will amend the Representation of People Act to ensure secrecy of the electoral bond buyers, soon notify the banks that will be eligible for issuing such bonds and come out with guidelines for the same by March.

"Amendment to the RBI Act and the I-T Act is already there in the Finance Bill. There is an amendment which we are making in the Representation of People Act which is in the Finance Bill. RPA says all donations above Rs 20,000 will have to be given to the Election Commission with the name and address. The anonymity will be lost there. So, we have to amend that section also," he said.

Tags: political parties, return on income, hasmukh adhia
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Sports Gallery

Roger Federer holds aloft the Australian Open trophy.

In pics: The best of Australian Open 2017
Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

In Pics: The best moments from the Mumbai Marathon 2017
Rahul Dravid announced himself on the international stage with a well-played 95 at Lords’ in 1996, and never looked back from there. (Photo: DC/ Debasish Dey)

Happy Birthday Rahul Dravid: ‘The Wall’ that withered all adversities
India limited-over skipper MS Dhoni is a delight to hear at press conferences. The elegance with which he ducks controversial questions is worth a read. As he celebrates his birthday today, here are instances when Captain Cool justified his epithet. (Photo: PTI)

Check out: MS Dhoni’s sarcastic answers to reporters
We are just four days into 2017, but there have already been a number of swashbuckling centuries scored in Test cricket. Here’s our list of five of the best 100s in 2017 so far. (Photo: AP/ AFP)

First 5 Test centuries of 2017
While PV Sindhu, Sakshi Malik, Deepa Malik clinched medals at the Rio Games, the rise of young Indian golfer Aditi Ashok and gymnast Dipa Karmakar were the highlights of the year 2016. (Photo: AP / BCCI)

Yearender 2016: Successful Indian women athletes this year
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Sanjay Dutt once rushed to Rishi Kapoor’s house to beat him up over a woman?

They had come together for the revamped version of 1990 Amitabh Bachchan-starrer 'Agneepath' where Hrithik had played the lead role and Kapoor and Dutt were villains and at loggerheads with one another.
 

Man with 18.9 inch penis now gets an offer for a porn movie

Doctors have advised him to reconsider a reduction surgery (Photot: YouTube)
 

Transgender mayor finds ‘overwhelming’ support in Texas town

Herbst, who began hormone replacement therapy two years ago, became mayor last May when her predecessor died. (Photo: Facebook)
 

Watch: Kangana and Shahid's immensely adorable act in Rangoon's Tippa

Screengrabs from the video.
 

Watch: MS Dhoni, Yuvraj Singh go on a rampage against England in Bengaluru T20

Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Yuvraj Singh went on a rampage against the England bowlers, to help India post a massive total of 202 in the Bengaluru T20 international. (Photo: AFP)
 

Vodafone says pressures in India and UK to weigh on earnings

Britain also remained tough for Vodafone, with service revenue declining 3.2 percent
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Irom Sharmila's PRJA awaits EC nod for 'whistle' as party symbol

44-year-old rights activist Irom Sharmila (Photo: AP)

Kanpur building collapse: 7 dead, father-daughter duo pulled out alive; 2 booked

Police carrying out resuce work at the site of the under-construction building which collapsed killing at least seven labourers, in Jajmau in Kanpur. (Photo: PTI)

Plea against pre-poll freebies promise: Delhi HC seeks Centre, EC reply

The Delhi High Court. (Photo: PTI/File)

Bastar IG who threatened activist Bela Bhatia goes on leave

SRP Kalluri, the Inspector General of Bastar district of Chhattisgarh (centre). (Photo: PTI)

Odisha: 8 people killed in the Koraput landmine blast

At least four jawans of Odisha State Armed Police were on Wednesday evening killed in an IED blast in Odisha’s Koraput district. (Photo: PTI/Representational)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham