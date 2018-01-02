search on deccanchronicle.com
Decomposed body of 40-yr-old man found hanging from tree at JNU in Delhi

PTI
Published Jan 2, 2018, 7:35 pm IST
Updated Jan 2, 2018, 8:04 pm IST
Police said the deceased - identified as Rampravesh - was suspected to have committed suicide around six-seven days ago.
A decomposed body was found hanging from a tree in the forests of the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) in Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo: PTI | File)
 A decomposed body was found hanging from a tree in the forests of the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) in Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo: PTI | File)

New Delhi: The decomposed body of a 40-year-old man was found hanging inside the forest on the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) campus in Delhi, the police said.

The deceased - identified as Rampravesh - was suspected to have committed suicide around six-seven days ago, they added.

 

The police said that the deceased was probably working as a labourer or security guard on the campus.

Tags: decomposed male body found hanging from tree, jawaharlal nehru university, delhi police, body found hanging in jnu campus
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




