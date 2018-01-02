search on deccanchronicle.com
China's advanced hypersonic missile threat to India, US, Japan: Report

PTI
Published Jan 2, 2018, 8:37 pm IST
Updated Jan 2, 2018, 8:37 pm IST
China's military analyst said HGV technology reaches targets quicker and more accurately.
 Chinese military specialists said the DF-17 was one of several iterations of glider systems developed by the PLA, including the DF-ZF which has been through at least seven tests. (Representational Image | AFP)

Beijing: China's new "hypersonic" ballistic missiles will not only challenge the defences of the US but also be able to more accurately hit military targets in Japan and India, a media report said on Tuesday.

The report in the South China Morning Post comes after Tokyo-based The Diplomat magazine reported that China’s rocket forces conducted two tests late last year of a new “hypersonic glide vehicle" or HGV, known as the DF-17.

 

Citing US intelligence sources, The Diplomat in December reported that the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) Rocket Force carried out the first test on November 1 and the second one two weeks later.

Both tests were successful and the DF-17 could be operational by around 2020, the US intelligence sources were quoted as saying.

Asked about the two tests, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang on Tuesday declined to react saying the Defence Ministry should be approached for information on this.

HGVs are unmanned, rocket-launched, manoeuvrable aircraft that glide and "skip" through the earth’s atmosphere at incredibly fast speeds.

Compared to conventional ballistic systems, HGV warheads can travel at much higher speeds, lower altitudes and less- trackable trajectories. The approach leaves defence systems less time to intercept the warhead before it drops its payload.

The DF-17 test missiles were launched from the Jiuquan launch centre in Inner Mongolia and flew about 1,400 km during the trial, The Diplomat reported

Chinese state media first reported on the country's HGV technology in October, with footage of the system in a hypersonic wind tunnel in various arrays.

Beijing-based military analyst Zhou Chenming said HGV technology has become part of the nuclear strategy between the world’s three big nuclear powers: China, the US and Russia.

"Compared to conventional ballistic missiles, HGVs are more complex and difficult to intercept," Zhou told the South China Morning Post.

"The US, Japan and India should be worried about China’s developments in HGV technology because it can reach targets quicker and more accurately, with military bases in Japan and even nuclear reactors in India being targeted,” he was quoted as saying by the daily.

China eyes artificial intelligence for 'fire-and-forget’ cruise missiles.

Chinese military specialists said the DF-17 was one of several iterations of glider systems developed by the PLA, including the DF-ZF which has been through at least seven tests.

Song Zhongping, a former member of the PLA?s Second Artillery Corps, the rocket wing’s predecessor, said the DF-17 was the weaponised model of the DF-ZF prototype.

Song, a military commentator for Hong Kong?s Phoenix Television told the Post that the HGV system could be used with various kinds of ballistic missiles, including intercontinental ballistic missiles with a range of at least 5,500 km.

He also said multiple HGV warheads could be used with the DF-41, which has a range of at least 12,000 km and can hit anywhere in the US in less than an hour.

Macau-based military observer Antony Wong Dong said HGVs could also be used to target and destroy a US anti-missile system known as THAAD, or Terminal High Altitude Area Defence, which are currently deployed in South Korea to war doff---- attacks from North Korea.

"China’s HGVs ... could destroy the THAAD radar system if there is war between the two countries,” Wong said.

"Once the THAAD radars fail to function in the first stage, it could reduce the window to raise the alarm about the PLA's [ICBMs] ... leaving the US without enough time to intercept," he said.

