NSG website hacked, defaced with abusive message against PM

DECCAN CHRONICLE WITH AGENCY INPUTS
Published Jan 2, 2017, 3:18 am IST
Updated Jan 2, 2017, 3:18 am IST
Intelligence agencies have revealed that the website was defaced by hackers being supported by Pakistani agencies.
 Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: The official website of the country’s elite security force, National Security Guards, was hacked early Sunday morning apparently by some Pakistan-affiliated operatives who defaced it by posting some objectionable messages against Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The hackers also posted some anti-India content on the anti-terror agency’s official site.

Initial investigations by multiple security and intelligence agencies have revealed that the website was defaced by hackers being supported by Pakistani agencies. As soon as the hacking was noticed early Sunday morning, the NSG’s URL, www.Nsg.Gov.in, was blocked from the Delhi-based headquarters. The hackers, who identified themselves as “Alone Injector”, had posted abusive comments on the site’s home page. “Though initial investigations have revealed involvement of some Pak-supported groups, we have launched a major probe to get more details and ascertain the exact identity of the hackers. We have also taken adequate security measures to secure the websites and data of other security and defence agencies,” a senior intelligence official said.

The NSG’s website is maintained from the force’s Delhi headquarters and primarily gives information about the agency, its origin and operations. The National Informatics Centre (NIC) has been informed about the incident and officials said corrective measures have been initiated.

The elite commando force has been involved in important counter-terror operations, like the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, and its Black Cat commandos also provide security cover to some top VIPs. The force was raised in 1984 as a highly specialised unit to deal with terror and piracy activities.

Meanwhile, Pakistani troops violated the ceasefire on Sunday morning along the Line of Control in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir but there was no casualty.

“There was firing by troops from across from 0900 hours along LoC in Poonch sector on Sunday,” an officer said.

