Ministers want CM to give way to Sasikala Natarajan

Chennai: The ground is getting ready for coronation of Sasikala Natarajan as chief minister replacing incumbent O. Panneerselvam. A clear indication came on Sunday when revenue minister R. B. Uthayakumar reiterated his demand for Sasikala to take over the reins of the AIADMK government along with two of his Cabinet colleagues at the memorial of Jayalalithaa.

Revenue minister R. B. Uthayakumar, information and publicity minister Kadambur Raju and Hindu religious and charitable endowments minister Sevvoor S. Ramachandran stressed that the posts of AIADMK supremo and Chief Minister were held by one and the same since the party’s inception and this practice should be continued.

The ministers said they believe Sasikala, who took charge as AIADMK general secretary on Saturday, would fulfil their wishes sooner than later. The fact that the chorus is gaining louder everyday shows that it would not have happened without the approval of Sasikala herself. And the statement from ministers come just a day after Sasikala said she would run the party with the same military discipline followed by Jayalalithaa.

After paying tributes at the memorial of J. Jayalalithaa on Marina beach, the three ministers reiterated the demand for Sasikala taking over as chief minister as it was the “dream and wishes of 1.5 crore AIADMK members”. Uthayakumar was the first minister to openly ask Sasikala to take over as CM within a fortnight of Jayalalithaa’s death.

Mr Raju said right from the time of late M G Ramachandran, both the posts of General Secretary and Chief Minister have been held by the same person and the practice should continue even now.

“The AIADMK has always practiced the rule of handing over both responsibilities to the same person. In this context, we want Chinamma to take over as the chief minister,” he said.

At the memorial, Ramachandran said the resolution adopted at the AIADMK general souncil meeting on December 29 had resolved to work under the leadership of Mrs Sasikala Natarajan. “It is understood that she (Sasikala) has to lead both the party and the government,” he said. Last week, cooperative minister Sellur K. Raju said OPS will himself make way for Sasikala to become CM. When contacted, party spokesperson C. R. Saraswathy told Deccan Chronicle defended the demand that one person should hold both posts saying leaders of the party had always followed the practice. “We want Chinamma (Sasikala) to take over as chief minister since she knows how our Amma (Jayalalithaa) implemented all people-friendly measures. We want her to lead both the party and the government,” she said. Asked whether the statements by ministers is not a open revolt against OPS and why should he be disturbed when he is just settling down, Ms Saraswathi said the chief minister was one of the senior most leaders of the AIADMK and he would do anything for the interest of the party. “He (OPS) is very adjustable and he will be the first person to (give way for Sasikala) in the interest of the party. He had handed over power twice to our late Amma when he was made CM as interim arrangement,” she said.

Political analyst Ravindran Duraisamy said the AIADMK leadership was silently encouraging those kind of statements from ministers. “If the leadership wants they can contain such ministers. If they are not saying anything means they are silently encouraging these statements,” he said.