Make Sasikala CM of Tamil Nadu: Lok Sabha Deputy Speaker Thambidurai

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | E T B SIVAPRIYAN
Published Jan 2, 2017, 12:21 pm IST
Updated Jan 2, 2017, 12:22 pm IST
Thambidurai said people have never accepted the leadership of the party and the government being in different hands.
 Close aide of late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J. Jayalalithaa V.K. Sasikala took charge as AIADMK general secretary late last month (Photo: DC)

Chennai: Cries for AIADMK General Secretary Sasikala Natarajan to take over the reins of the Government grew shriller on Monday with Lok Sabha Deputy Speaker M Thambidurai making a passionate appeal to her to take oath as Chief Minister to ensure that the unfinished tasks left by late J Jayalalithaa are completed.

In a four-page statement here released by the AIADMK headquarters, the senior AIADMK leader said that the people of India have never accepted a situation where the leadership of the party is in one hand and the leadership of the government is in another hand.

He also contended that the past history has shown that governments have lost their credibility among the people when the leadership of the party and the leadership of the government were in the hands of two different persons.

“The unfinished tasks of the party and the government expected Puratchi Thalaivi Hon’ble Amma will be completed only when the leadership of the Party and the leadership of the Government are in the hands of one person,” Mr Thambidurai said in the statement.

Thambidurai joins the loud chorus that is growing in strength day by day wanting Natarajan to take over as the chief minister. She was appointed as the general secretary of the AIADMK last Thursday and she took charge on Saturday delivering her first-ever public speech in which she said she would run the party with the “same military discipline” of the Jayalalithaa regime.

Natarajan’s first address on Saturday has created confidence in the minds of all AIADMK cadre and everyone feels that she has come to “rescue all of us, as a Light House”, the AIADMK leader said, adding that the “leadership of Chinamma” alone would continue to implement several welfare schemes for the people of Tamil Nadu that were initiated by late M G Ramachandran and J Jayalalithaa.

“Several hundred persons like me, who have been closely associated with respected Chinamma for the last 33 years, for political reasons, for the reasons of election campaigning and for Party administration knew the intelligence of respected Chinamma,” he said.

“Above all, we know that she has been able to think the way same as Honourable Puratchi Thalaivi Amma thinks; and we also knew very well that Respected Chinamma has the capability to take decisions without any likes or dislikes,” the statement said.

