Decision to become SP chief was tough, but had to be taken: Akhilesh

ANI
Published Jan 2, 2017, 7:57 am IST
Updated Jan 2, 2017, 8:14 am IST
The party split earlier on Sunday with a national convention declaring Akhilesh the new national president
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav. (Photo: PTI)
 Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav. (Photo: PTI)

Lucknow: Admitting that he has taken a 'tough' stand, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday justified the turn of events in the Samajwadi Party.

"Sometimes to protect the ones you love you must make the right decision. What I did today was a tough decision but one that I had to take," Akhilesh tweeted.

Meanwhile, the battle between the two factions of the Samajwadi Party is likely to reach the Election Commission's office tomorrow, with Akhilesh camp hinting that it will stake a claim to the party's symbol 'cycle'.

Sources said the new president has to approach the Election Commission according to the party's convention, claiming to be the real Samajwadi Party chief and stake claim on the party symbol.

As per the party's constitution, the president of the party allots symbols in election.

The party split earlier in the day with a national convention declaring Akhilesh the new national president, a post that was held by his father Mulayam Singh Yadav.

The convention also made Mulayam the Samajwadi Party's patron.

Tags: akhilesh yadav, mulayam singh, samajwadi party, sp feud
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow

