search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Wary of China, India starts process for 6 nuclear-powered attack submarines

PTI
Published Dec 1, 2017, 5:38 pm IST
Updated Dec 1, 2017, 5:48 pm IST
On Chinese presence in Gwadar port in Pakistan, Navy Chief said it may be a security challenge for India in future.
The project will significantly boost the Navy’s overall strike capabilities in the face of China’s growing military manoeuvring in the Indo- Pacific region. (Photo: AFP/Representational)
 The project will significantly boost the Navy’s overall strike capabilities in the face of China’s growing military manoeuvring in the Indo- Pacific region. (Photo: AFP/Representational)

New Delhi: India kick-started the process to build six nuclear-powered attack submarines which will significantly boost the Navy’s overall strike capabilities in the face of China’s growing military manoeuvring in the Indo- Pacific region.

“It has kicked off and I will leave it at that. It is a classified project. The process has started,” Navy Chief Admiral Sunil Lanba said on Friday.

He said the Navy will play its role in the Indo-Pacific region when the much talked about quadrilateral coalition among India, Australia, Japan and the US takes shape, reflecting the Navy’s readiness to play a much assertive role in the critical sea lanes.

In a major move, officials of the four countries earlier this month had set the ball rolling to pursue their common interests in the strategically important Indo-Pacific region where China has been aggressively expanding its military presence.

“We are all aware of the prevailing security scenario in our maritime domain. The continued presence of both traditional and non-traditional threats in the maritime domain demand constant attention and robust mitigating measures,” he told a press conference.

On Chinese presence in the strategically-important Gwadar port in Pakistan, he said it may be a security challenge for India in future.

“It will be a security challenge. We will have to look at it and mitigate,” he said.

Tags: nuclear-powered attack submarines, gwadar port, indo- pacific region, sunil lanba
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Related Stories

Chinese ships in Pak's Gwadar port, a matter of concern: Indian Navy Chief


ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Sridevi accompanies daughter Janhvi as she gives first shot for Dhadak with Ishaan

The pictures of Sridevi, Ishaan Khatter and Shashank Khaitan shared by Manish Malhotra on Instagram.
 

Bus passenger arrested over smelly socks in Himachal Pradesh

The man alleges that his socks didn't stink (Photo: AFP)
 

Petty words, big heart? Trump donates 3rd quarter salary to fight Opioid epidemic

During his presidential campaign, Trump had announced that he will not take salary from the government. But as per the US laws, he cannot reject the salary due to him in his capacity as the President. (Photo: AFP)
 

Iranian teen undergoes 50 surgeries to look like Angelina Jolie

Executive producer Angelina Jolie arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of "The Breadwinner" on Friday, Oct. 20, 2017, in Los Angeles.( Photo: AP)
 

World AIDS Day: Disease's repercussions on fertility

World AIDS Day is observed on December 1. (Photo: AP)
 

Having breakfast lowers your risk of diabetes, heart disease

Study explains how breakfast can lower your risk of heart disease, diabetes. (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Delhi hospital gives 'dead' twins to parents in plastic bags, 1 found alive

The twins were born on Thursday at Max Hospital in north Delhi’s Shalimar Bagh. (Representational image/File)

UP civic poll results reaffirm people's support for note ban, GST: Jaitley

At a media briefing, Jaitley also recalled his party's unprecedented win in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand assembly polls following the demonetisation decision and noted that it had swept 'trading hubs' in UP to underline popular support to note ban. (Photo: PTI)

Delhi: Obama calls to fight racism, says wants to train young leaders

'The partnership between the oldest and largest democracy could be a defining relationship for the 21st century,' he said. (Photo: Screengrab/obama.org)

Chinese ships in Pak's Gwadar port, a matter of concern: Indian Navy Chief

'In future, if PLA Navy ships are at Gwadar, it will be a matter of concern, we will have to have think of ways to mitigate,' Admiral Lanba said. (Photo: ANI)

RK Nagar bypoll: Can Sasikala-Dhinakaran faction use 'hat' symbol? Delhi HC asks EC

Justice SP Garg asked the poll panel’s lawyer to take instructions and inform the court on this aspect at 2:30 pm on Friday. (File photo)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham