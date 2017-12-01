India, US share common set of values, says Obama at Delhi Townhall

'The partnership between the oldest and largest democracy could be a defining relationship for the 21st century,' he said. (Photo: Screengrab/obama.org)

New Delhi: Former US President Barack Obama arrived at the Delhi Townhall to interact with young leaders from across India for Obama Foundation on Friday.

Addressing a group of around 300 young leaders, Barack Obama said India and the United States have a common set of values.

"The partnership between the oldest and largest democracy could be a defining relationship for the 21st century," he said.

Obama will also interact with the founder of "Youth Ki Awaaz", a media platform designed to help young people break stereotypes and speak up about issues they care about”.

Obama's town hall address is being streamed live on Obama Foundation Facebook page and on the website – obama.org.

Ahead of the town hall address, Obama met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi.

Earlier on Friday, Obama in his first visit to India after demitting office in January, also addressed the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit.